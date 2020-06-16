Best beauty subscription boxes 2020: beauty products delivered directly to your doorstep

Beauty subscription boxes are the perfect way to get a fix of your favourite beauty essentials. From cosmetics to fragrance, hair products and skincare, beauty subscription boxes allow you to discover new brands, try new products and receive a little treat every now and again.

The best beauty subscription boxes allow you to customise your preferences, telling them what products you do and don’t like, and things you’d like to try. Then, your box will be tailored to suit your interests and beauty needs.

You can get beauty subscription boxes as one-offs, or on a monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly basis, and they’re also a great idea for gifting to a friend or family member too. There’s a whole host of beauty subscription boxes on the market in 2020, ranging from just £10 per box to around £70-80 per box.

So if you feel like treating yourself, then check out our list of the best beauty subscription boxes and sign up for some regular pampering!

(Image credit: Birchbox)

1. BirchBox Reasons to buy + Personalised to you + 5 products in each box + Boxes for men and women Sign up to BirchBox here

BirchBox was one of the first beauty subscription boxes on the market and it’s still going strong. Not only do they offer women’s beauty subscription boxes, but you can also get male grooming subscription boxes! You can subscribe to a BirchBox on a monthly rolling contract from £12.95 per box or subscribe for 3 or 6 months to reduce the cost. Their boxes contain a range of skincare and cosmetic products which a personalised to your tastes and you’ll get 5 products in each box. Each month’s box is beautifully presented with a different design and they often have sign up offers.

You can currently get 20% off your first order in June. Sign up here: View Deal

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

2. Look Fantastic Reasons to buy + 1-12 Month subscription options + Over £50 worth of products per box Reasons to avoid - Often sells out Sign up to Look Fantastic here

Look Fantastic have a great beauty subscription box for just £15. In each box, you’ll get over £50 worth of products and you’ll get around 6 different items including a range of cosmetics, skincare and hair care. Look Fantastic have a very flexible subscription package so you can order monthly or subscribe for 3, 6 or 12 months. The only downside to buying monthly is that they tend to sell out, but they also offer something called a mystery box each month, which is a one-off box. Each month the boxes have a theme, for example, this month’s is “staycation”.

(Image credit: Glossy Box)

3. Glossy Box Reasons to buy + Just £10 a month + Full size products included + Stylish box Reasons to avoid - Not customisable Sign up to Glossy Box here

Glossy Box is one of the biggest contenders in the beauty subscription box market. Their box is one of the cheapest at just £10 a month, and one of the best value as you can often receive quite a few full-sized products. The Glossy Box contains a range of skincare, haircare, cosmetics and accessories. The box isn’t tailored to your personal preferences but you’ll get a variety of different products to try out which gives you access to new products you might not normally try. You can either opt to buy the box monthly, as a one-off, or on a 12-month subscription.

(Image credit: FFS)

4. Friction Free Shaving Reasons to buy + Under £10 a month + Personalised razors + More affordable than disposable Sign up to Friction Free Shaving here

Friction Free Shaving is the perfect beauty subscription box if you want silky smooth legs and want to save the planet. Disposable razors are not very environmentally friendly, but with this razor subscription, you can get a beautiful razor and recyclable razor blades every month or two months. The company operate a blade recycling scheme so you can send your blades back to be safely recycled, and all of their products are cruelty-free and come in environmentally friendly packaging. £9 for 4 blades every two months probably works out cheaper than buying disposable razors more frequently too.

(Image credit: The Vegan Kind Beauty Box )

5. The Vegan Kind Beauty Box Reasons to buy + All vegan goodies + Environmentally friendly + Donations to animal charities Reasons to avoid - Only one box every 2 months Sign up to The Vegan Kind Beauty Box here

The Vegan Kind offer both beauty subscription boxes and lifestyle boxes. They deliver them to your door every 2 months and you’ll get 5 vegan-friendly, ethical and sustainable beauty treats. This could include face creams, accessories, lip balms, eyeliners, cleansing oils – you name it! This is a great present for a vegan friend or as a treat to yourself if you’re trying to explore more eco-friendly products. Each month the company also donate to Animal Free Research UK on your behalf, so you are giving something back as well as receiving a little treat. You can sign up for 1 box, 3 boxes or 6 boxes over the course of 2 months to a year, and you pay upfront so you don’t have to worry about keeping up to date with payments.

They’re currently offering £5 off your first box and you can subscribe here:View Deal

(Image credit: Mintd)

6. Mintd Reasons to buy + Full sized products + Personalised beauty profile Reasons to avoid - No monthly option Sign up to Mintd here

Mintd offer complete luxury beauty subscription boxes. These beautifully crafted boxes contain 4-5 full size products each month which could include make up, skin care, nail care, hair care and accessories. Mintd is on the pricier side, starting at £205.50 for three months, but for what you get in the box it’s well worth it. This is actually a very good way to try more expensive, luxury products at great value, and because it’s tailored to you, you’re guaranteed to love what’s in each box! They only have a limited number of boxes available each month so get in quick.

(Image credit: Secret Scent Box)

7. Secret Scent Box Reasons to buy + Men’s and Women’s boxes + 30 day supply of 3 fragrances Reasons to avoid - Not tailored to you Sign up to Secret Scent Box here

This fragrance subscription box is great if you struggle to choose perfumes or aftershaves. With boxes for both women and men, you can sign up to receive three mystery fragrances each month. The downside is they don’t offer tailored boxes, so what you get will be a total surprise and you are likely to receive some you don’t like. But because they come in 3 x3ml sprays, you can always share or pass these on to a friend or family member if you’re not a fan. Subscriptions on offer start at £15 a month and get cheaper if you subscribe for a longer length of time. They also offer one-off boxes if you want to try them out first.

Liked this?