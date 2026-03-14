Simba just launched a cooling mattress topper that upgrades your bed instantly

QUICK SUMMARY Simba has launched a new cooling mattress topper, designed to give your bed an instant comfort boost without replacing your mattress. It's available in five sizes via Simba’s online store, with prices starting from £149.

In celebration of World Sleep Day, Simba has launched a new cooling mattress topper designed to give your bed an instant comfort boost. The Simba Cool Foam Mattress Topper features the brand's signature graphite-infused Simbatex foam, which adds structured cushioning and breathable support whilst still maintaining stability.

The topper has a medium-firm feel and measures 6.5cm deep. In practical terms, that means if your mattress is under 30cm thick, you should still be able to fit an extra-deep fitted sheet over everything without any issues.

Prices start from £149 and it’s available in five sizes, with the topper already on sale via Simba’s online store. At that price point, it’s also the most affordable way to try the brand’s signature Simbatex technology.

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(Image credit: Simba)

Alongside the cooling Simbatex comfort layer, the topper includes a contoured CertiPUR-certified base that’s designed to provide targeted support and promote continuous airflow. It also joins the brand's existing range of mattress toppers, including the Hybrid Essential Topper and the original Hybrid Topper.

There are some useful practical touches too, including a soft knitted cover that’s removable and machine washable, a base fabric that can be spot-cleaned with a damp cloth, and elastic corner straps with a slip-resistant base. It’s also lightweight and portable, so it’s easy to move around or store if needed.