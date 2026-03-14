Simba just launched a cooling mattress topper that upgrades your bed instantly

It's now the most affordable way to try the brand’s signature Simbatex technology

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Simba Cool Foam Mattress Topper
(Image credit: Simba)
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Simba has launched a new cooling mattress topper, designed to give your bed an instant comfort boost without replacing your mattress.

It's available in five sizes via Simba’s online store, with prices starting from £149.

In celebration of World Sleep Day, Simba has launched a new cooling mattress topper designed to give your bed an instant comfort boost. The Simba Cool Foam Mattress Topper features the brand's signature graphite-infused Simbatex foam, which adds structured cushioning and breathable support whilst still maintaining stability.

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Simba Cool Foam Mattress Topper

(Image credit: Simba)

Alongside the cooling Simbatex comfort layer, the topper includes a contoured CertiPUR-certified base that’s designed to provide targeted support and promote continuous airflow. It also joins the brand's existing range of mattress toppers, including the Hybrid Essential Topper and the original Hybrid Topper.

There are some useful practical touches too, including a soft knitted cover that’s removable and machine washable, a base fabric that can be spot-cleaned with a damp cloth, and elastic corner straps with a slip-resistant base. It’s also lightweight and portable, so it’s easy to move around or store if needed.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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