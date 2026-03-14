Simba just launched a cooling mattress topper that upgrades your bed instantly
It's now the most affordable way to try the brand’s signature Simbatex technology
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
Simba has launched a new cooling mattress topper, designed to give your bed an instant comfort boost without replacing your mattress.
It's available in five sizes via Simba’s online store, with prices starting from £149.
In celebration of World Sleep Day, Simba has launched a new cooling mattress topper designed to give your bed an instant comfort boost. The Simba Cool Foam Mattress Topper features the brand's signature graphite-infused Simbatex foam, which adds structured cushioning and breathable support whilst still maintaining stability.
The topper has a medium-firm feel and measures 6.5cm deep. In practical terms, that means if your mattress is under 30cm thick, you should still be able to fit an extra-deep fitted sheet over everything without any issues.
Prices start from £149 and it’s available in five sizes, with the topper already on sale via Simba’s online store. At that price point, it’s also the most affordable way to try the brand’s signature Simbatex technology.Article continues below
Alongside the cooling Simbatex comfort layer, the topper includes a contoured CertiPUR-certified base that’s designed to provide targeted support and promote continuous airflow. It also joins the brand's existing range of mattress toppers, including the Hybrid Essential Topper and the original Hybrid Topper.
There are some useful practical touches too, including a soft knitted cover that’s removable and machine washable, a base fabric that can be spot-cleaned with a damp cloth, and elastic corner straps with a slip-resistant base. It’s also lightweight and portable, so it’s easy to move around or store if needed.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.