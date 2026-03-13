What mattress does your favourite hotel use? I did the research so you don’t have to

Have you ever wondered why a hotel bed feels so much comfier than the one you have at home? No, it’s not the plush bedding, luxury feel and the fact you don’t have to make the bed the next day – it’s all down to the mattress .

Many of the mattresses used in the top hotels are custom made for them, but that’s not to say you can’t get that hotel room comfort in your own home – see our seven hacks to make your bed feel like a five-star hotel bed for more.

If you’re wondering what mattress your favourite hotel stay uses, I did the research so you don’t have to. Below, you’ll find mattresses used by The Marriott, Hoxton, Hilton Hotels and more – and you might be able to buy one, too.

What mattress does The Marriott Hotel use?

If you’re staying in The Marriott Hotel, chances are you’re sleeping on a Tempur custommade mattress . Tempur is best known for its use of its ‘Tempur MATERIAL’, a high-density viscoelastic foam that adapts to the body. This foam was originally developed in the 1970s to cushion NASA astronauts during lift-off, so it makes sense that such a high-end hotel would be using NASA-approved Tempur mattresses for its guests.

Another mattress that The Marriott has been known to use is the ‘Marriott Bed’, made in partnership with Tempur Sealy. Designed for all sleep positions and body types, the Marriott Bed is a hybrid mattress made from springs and foam that cradles the body during sleep. The Marriott Bed can actually be bought on the Marriott website , and is available in double, queen, king and super king sizes.

What mattress does The Hoxton use?

If The Hoxton is your hotel of choice, then you’ll love the Naturalmat mattress which is found in most of The Hoxton hotels, and Six Senses resorts. Specifically, its pocket sprung mattresses are favoured as the springs are covered in cotton to give a good level of bounce and support.

As the name suggests, Naturalmat mattresses are made from natural, recycled materials and come with three tension levels. Due to the natural make-up, these mattresses are more breathable and good for temperature regulation which is ideal for people who are travelling to different countries.

What mattress does Hilton Hotels use?

Like The Marriott, Hilton Hotels have a partnership with US mattress manufacturer, Serta. The Hilton mattress from Serta is another hybrid mattress with coil springs and layered foam. It has a breathable, plush cover for ventilation and comfort, while the spring-foam construction offers firm comfort, as well as edge support, so the mattress doesn’t sag or dip at the ends.

Not only does Serta make the Hilton Bed and Mattress which you can buy at Hilton To Home , but it also designs a range of accessories, including pillows and duvets so you can buy Hilton’s full sleep set-up for yourself.

What mattress does Radisson use?

Radisson uses specialised mattresses from Serta and Beautyrest in their hotels, including hybrid mattresses, as well as foam only and spring only models. After much searching, I found the Beautyrest Radisson Luxury Plush mattress which you can buy for your own home for great pressure relief, and medium-plush firmness.

The Beautyrest Radisson Luxury Plush mattress is made from eco-friendly materials, and is designed for comfort and breathability. It has an enhanced airflow due to its AirCool Gel-Infused foam which reduces the mattress’ heat retention. It also has soft silver-enriched fibres that minimise bacteria and mold, keeping it as fresh and hygienic as possible.

What mattress does Premier Inn use?

Premier Inn has been partners with Silentnight for years, and it uses its Premier Inn Mattress 2.0 in all its hotels. A bespoke mattress, the Premier Inn Mattress 2.0 can be bought directly from Premier Inn and at £609, it’s very reasonably priced, especially compared to other entries in this list.

The Premier Inn Mattress 2.0 is another hybrid model with 1000 pocket springs and Geltex foam. The construction is comfortable and supportive, and has temperature regulation features to keep you cool throughout the night. It also has a pillowtop layer to keep you feeling extra cosy.