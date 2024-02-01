Best places to shop for lingerie 2024: spice things up this Valentine's Day

Now that February has arrived, it’s a great time to start shopping for Valentine's gifts for your other half. Lingerie, nightwear and underwear are a firm favourite this time of year, and many popular brands have dedicated collections for you to shop from.

Valentine’s lingerie edits are typically full of the signature colours of the romantic holiday so expect to see lots of reds, pinks and purples, hearts and flowers. All lingerie brands now offer more inclusive styles and sizes, and their Valentine’s collections come with fun little extras like garters, handcuffs and toys. Make sure to check out our guides to the best sex toys for couples, best vibrators and best sex toys for men if you're planning on putting a shift in.

To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie set for your partner, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop this Valentine’s Day to spice up your date night.

Before you take a look, make sure to find out the top 5 sexiest fragrance notes so you know exactly what perfume or aftershave to wear.

1. Ann Summers

Why you can trust T3 Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Ann Summers)

One of the most popular lingerie brands in the UK is Ann Summers, a go-to destination for all things underwear. The latest Ann Summers Valentine’s campaign focuses on empowering women and making them feel their best with their new collection. Featuring lingerie, pyjama sets and gifts, the Ann Summers website also has erotic underwear, bondage essentials and fancy dress to take your Valentine’s to the next level.

If you're trying to stick to a budget, Ann Summers have a few Valentine’s promotions that you can take advantage of, such as 4 items for £50 or 30% off sex toys. If you order from Ann Summers before next weekend, you’ll receive your gifts in time for Valentine’s day.

Browse Ann Summers for Valentine’s gifts

2. Lovehoney

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

Sexual happiness brand Lovehoney is encouraging customers to get wild this Valentine’s Day. Best known for their sex toys, Lovehoney’s range of lingerie is super sexy and full of sets, teddies, bodies and garters. Lingerie can be hard to shop for if you’re a bigger size but the Lovehoney plus size line starts at size 18 and includes its current Valentine’s collection, so you shop the latest styles.

Not one to leave out the men, Lovehoney also has Valentine’s boxers and boxer thongs available. Their Valentine’s promotions include £25 lingerie which can help save you up to 50% off, and up to half price on sex toys. Make sure you also check our Lovehoney discount codes to snap up a saving on your purchase.

Browse Lovehoney for Valentine’s gifts

3. Bluebella

(Image credit: Bluebella )

Bluebella is a luxury, fashion-led lingerie brand that specialises in sexy underwear, nightwear and provocative sets. Its Valentine’s collection is full of its best selling lingerie in multiple colours, including black, red and pink. Bluebella sells pants, bras and suspenders separately rather than in a set so you can mix and match pieces to create a truly unique set. If your other half prefers sexy pyjamas rather than lingerie, Bluebella have a fun range of pyjamas, teddies, chemises and kimonos.

Browse Bluebella for Valentine’s gifts

4. Boux Avenue

(Image credit: Boux Avenue)

Boux Avenue is the home of sexy everyday underwear. Its Valentine’s edit is full of the latest lingerie, nightwear, hosiery, suspenders and sets to shop from. If you’re new to buying lingerie and you’re unsure where to start, Boux Avenue offers a great gift finding service. All you have to do is answer a few questions on what lingerie she prefers and your Valentine’s Day plans and you’ll be shown their top recommendations.

Alongside their Valentine’s and Galentine’s edits, Boux Avenue is also running a great offer where you can get a free knicker with any matching bra

Browse Boux Avenue for Valentine’s gifts

5. ASOS

(Image credit: ASOS)

ASOS has over 850 brands on their website, specialising in clothing, footwear and lingerie. The ASOS V-Day Vibes edit has beautiful lingerie, corsets, bralettes, pyjamas, shapewear, robes and suspenders from a range of designer lingerie brands. These brands include Calvin Klein, Curvy Kate, Hunkemoller, Knickerbox, NA-KD and Spanx.

One of ASOS’ own brands, ASOS Design is a best seller of lingerie and allows you to mix and match pieces and designs for a personalised gift. ASOS runs huge sales during holidays so if you really leave your gift buying to the last minute, you might be able to find some great discounts on a range of top designer lingerie.

Browse ASOS for Valentine’s gifts

More places to shop for Valentine’s Day lingerie