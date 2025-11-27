The GOAT of IPL hair removal devices gets £260 discount in Black Friday deal
I’ve never seen the Philips Lumea IPL hair removal device so cheap before!
I’ve been scouring the Black Friday deals and have been noticing a trend from this year's sales – hair removal gadgets are getting the biggest discounts.
Case in point: the Philips Lumea IPL 9900, a.k.a the GOAT of all IPL hair removal devices is over £260 off! This is my fifth year covering the Black Friday sales and I’ve never seen the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 so cheap before.
Shop the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 deal
Originally priced at £599.99, the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 is now £335.99, saving you £264 on this premium IPL hair removal device.
We gave it five stars in our Philips Lumea IPL 9900 review, and called it the GOAT of all IPL machines – and it’s now at its cheapest ever price at Amazon.
Get 44% off the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. Designed for both corded and cordless use, the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 comes with four attachments so you can safely use it for your body, underarms, face and bikini area.
To ensure your skin is protected and to give you the best results, the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 has SmartSkin sensors that detect your skin tone and advise you on the right light setting to use on your skin. If you download the accompanying (and free) app, you can also use the Body Hair Analyser to get skin analyses and personalised treatment options.
The Philips Lumea IPL 9900 is easy to hold and use to fit the different contours and shape of your body. It’s extremely gentle and has been found to successfully remove hair while reducing how long it takes to grow back.
IPL hair removal devices can be extremely expensive due to their advanced technology, so this £264 discount on the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 is well worth treating yourself to.
