7 best Black Friday shaver deals, from Philips, Braun, Manscaped and more

Looking for cheap Black Friday deals on shavers, trimmers and IPL hair removal machines ? Well, you’re in luck as I’ve searched far and wide and found the best offers you can buy right now.

A category I always recommend shopping from during Black Friday is hair removal and grooming. The best electric shavers and the best beard trimmers don’t come cheap, but in the lead-up to – and on – Black Friday, you can find savings of over £400 on premium models from leading brands, like Philips, Braun, Manscaped, Wahl and more.

Below, I’ve rounded up the seven best Black Friday shaver deals that are worth your money.

Philips Shaver Series 5000 Wet & Dry Men’s Shaver: was £159.99 now £59.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Get 63% off the Philips Shaver Series 5000 in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. To ensure a close shaver, the Philips Shaver Series 5000 has 360-degree flexible heads that come in close contact in the skin to remove hair from the root. This deal comes with the shaver, precision trimmer and travel pouch.

Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver: was £559.99 now £224.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver is now better than half price at Amazon. This electric shaver uses Pro SensoAdapt sensors that analyses your beard density and adapts its power to cater to your hair. It comes with the 6-in-1 SmartCare Center to keep your shaver in top condition.

Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet & Dry Electric Shaver: was £650.50 now £239.99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Save £410 on the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. It has five shaving modes and NanoTech Precision blades that rotate 360-degrees to cut hair in all directions. It can also be used on your beard, moustache and as a nose trimmer.

Braun Series 5 Shaver: was £110 now £69 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ At John Lewis, the Braun Series 5 Shaver is now just £69. The shaver has three flexible blades that adapt to the shape and lines of your face, and is 100% waterproof so it can be used both wet and dry. It comes with multiple attachments and a charging stand.

Wahl Beard Trimmer & Hair Clipper Grooming Kit: was £45 now £22.50 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ Get the Wahl Beard Trimmer & Hair Clipper Grooming Kit is now half price at Argos. The Wahl Beard Trimmer & Hair Clipper has steel precision blades, 10 guide combs and an adjustable taper lever to cater to different hairs and lengths. It can be used on facial hair, eyebrows, nose hair and even ears.