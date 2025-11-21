7 best Black Friday shaver deals, from Philips, Braun, Manscaped and more
Save over £400 on electric shavers, trimmers and IPL machines right now
Looking for cheap Black Friday deals on shavers, trimmers and IPL hair removal machines? Well, you’re in luck as I’ve searched far and wide and found the best offers you can buy right now.
A category I always recommend shopping from during Black Friday is hair removal and grooming. The best electric shavers and the best beard trimmers don’t come cheap, but in the lead-up to – and on – Black Friday, you can find savings of over £400 on premium models from leading brands, like Philips, Braun, Manscaped, Wahl and more.
Below, I’ve rounded up the seven best Black Friday shaver deals that are worth your money.
Get 63% off the Philips Shaver Series 5000 in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. To ensure a close shaver, the Philips Shaver Series 5000 has 360-degree flexible heads that come in close contact in the skin to remove hair from the root. This deal comes with the shaver, precision trimmer and travel pouch.
The Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver is now better than half price at Amazon. This electric shaver uses Pro SensoAdapt sensors that analyses your beard density and adapts its power to cater to your hair. It comes with the 6-in-1 SmartCare Center to keep your shaver in top condition.
Save £410 on the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. It has five shaving modes and NanoTech Precision blades that rotate 360-degrees to cut hair in all directions. It can also be used on your beard, moustache and as a nose trimmer.
At John Lewis, the Braun Series 5 Shaver is now just £69. The shaver has three flexible blades that adapt to the shape and lines of your face, and is 100% waterproof so it can be used both wet and dry. It comes with multiple attachments and a charging stand.
Get the Manscaped Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra Wet & Dry Trimmer Kit for just £85 in the Currys Black Friday sale. This cordless trimmer has three comb attachments to get even the smallest hairs, and is safe and sensitive to different areas of the body, including the groin.
Get the Wahl Beard Trimmer & Hair Clipper Grooming Kit is now half price at Argos. The Wahl Beard Trimmer & Hair Clipper has steel precision blades, 10 guide combs and an adjustable taper lever to cater to different hairs and lengths. It can be used on facial hair, eyebrows, nose hair and even ears.
There are tons of deals on Philip Lumea IPL machines, but the best one is on the Philips Lumea Series 9000 which now has £120 off at Boots. This IPL device has body, face and precision attachments for effective hair removal. It also has a SmartSkin sensor that detects your skin tone and adjusts itself to get the best and safest results.
