These 3 Tom Ford Black Friday deals are seriously cheap right now!
My favourite Tom Ford fragrances are now cheaper than ever for Black Friday
The Black Friday sales have kicked off early, and the best deals I’ve found so far are on my favourite Tom Ford fragrances. If you’re looking for a gift for the man in your life or want to update your own cologne collection, these are the three Tom Ford Black Friday fragrance deals that are worth your money.
It’s truly hard to beat Tom Ford when it comes to the best men’s fragrances and cologne. The luxury fashion house is well known for its high-quality scents that use unique ingredients to create classic scents that will last the test of time.
My favourite Tom Ford fragrances for men feature amber, wood and floral notes that are great to wear all year round, and from day to night. Below, I’ve rounded up my top three Tom Ford fragrances deals from the Black Friday sale – they’re seriously cheap right now, especially considering that the Tom Ford brand rarely gets discounts!
In the Boots Black Friday sale, Tom Ford Black Orchid is now just £86.40. This unisex fragrance is from the amber chypre family, and is a perfect blend of florals, spice and wood. It has notes of blackcurrant, black truffle, sandalwood, incense, dark chocolate, and of course, orchid.
Get 25% off Tom Ford Ombre Leather at LOOKFANTASTIC. As the name suggests, Tom Ford Ombre Leather has strong leather layers that are balanced by floral notes and spices. The top note is cardamom while the heart and base notes include jasmine, patchouli and white moss.
Save £30 on the Tom Ford Oud Wood in Sephora’s Black Friday sale. Arguably Tom Ford’s most popular fragrance, Oud Wood is smoky and luxurious, with strong hints of rosewood, sandalwood, tonka bean and oud. This 20% discount is available on 30ml and 50ml bottle sizes.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.