These 3 Tom Ford Black Friday deals are seriously cheap right now!

The Black Friday sales have kicked off early, and the best deals I’ve found so far are on my favourite Tom Ford fragrances . If you’re looking for a gift for the man in your life or want to update your own cologne collection, these are the three Tom Ford Black Friday fragrance deals that are worth your money.

It’s truly hard to beat Tom Ford when it comes to the best men’s fragrances and cologne . The luxury fashion house is well known for its high-quality scents that use unique ingredients to create classic scents that will last the test of time.

My favourite Tom Ford fragrances for men feature amber, wood and floral notes that are great to wear all year round, and from day to night. Below, I’ve rounded up my top three Tom Ford fragrances deals from the Black Friday sale – they’re seriously cheap right now, especially considering that the Tom Ford brand rarely gets discounts!

Tom Ford Black Orchid: was £108 now £86.40 at Boots.com In the Boots Black Friday sale, Tom Ford Black Orchid is now just £86.40. This unisex fragrance is from the amber chypre family, and is a perfect blend of florals, spice and wood. It has notes of blackcurrant, black truffle, sandalwood, incense, dark chocolate, and of course, orchid.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather: was £155 now £116.25 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Get 25% off Tom Ford Ombre Leather at LOOKFANTASTIC. As the name suggests, Tom Ford Ombre Leather has strong leather layers that are balanced by floral notes and spices. The top note is cardamom while the heart and base notes include jasmine, patchouli and white moss.