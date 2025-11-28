Lumie’s best wake up light hits low price for Black Friday – it’s a must for darker mornings

The best thing I’ve ever introduced to my sleep set-up is a wake up light. Long gone are the days that my loud, annoying phone alarm scares me awake! I’m now a wake up light convert – and you can be too with this deal on Lumie’s best wake up light .

In the Black Friday deals , the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 has hit an amazingly low price at Amazon. Perfect for darker winter mornings, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 wakes you up naturally and peacefully – and it’s now 26% off.

Shop the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 deal

Originally priced at £149.99, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is now £109.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. Lumie is currently running its own Big Bright Friday sale , but if it’s the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 you’re after, you’ll find it cheaper at Amazon.

Aside from holding top spot in our wake up light guide, we ranked it highly in our Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 review and commented that it “packs plenty of features that you can fine-tune for exactly the kind of gentle wake-up or bedtime routine that suits you…you'll be sorted for a soothing sleep routine.”

Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300: was £149 now £109.99 at Amazon Get 26% off the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This customisable wake up light can act as an alarm clock, sunrise and sunset light, bedside lamp and radio all in one.

Wake up lights have quite strange designs, but I love the look of the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300. It has a compact, semi-circle shape and manual buttons that allow you to adjust the time, sunrise/sunset durations and the radio.

For waking up, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 has between 15 and 90 minutes of sunrise duration, so you can customise how long it takes to reach its final light intensity. The Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 does the opposite on its sunset setting, so it’ll fade to darkness to help you unwind and get ready for bed.

If you’re worried that light won’t be powerful enough to wake you up, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 also comes with 15 sound settings, including sleep and wake sounds, and white noise. The light is also shown in different colours, too.