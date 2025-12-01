I review hair tools for my job – here are 5 last minute hair styler deals from Dyson, Shark, ghd and more

The best Cyber Monday deals are still running, so if you’re looking for some last minute discounts, now is the time! The best deals I’ve found from the Cyber Monday sales are on hair stylers, most of which we’ve reviewed and given five stars on T3.

Hair stylers have completely changed the hair care industry. Having one tool that does multiple things like drying, curling and straightening is not only versatile, but cost-effective, stylish and gives you a chance to make salon-worthy hair at home.

Below, I’ve rounded up the five best Cyber Monday deals on hair stylers, featuring Dyson, Shark, ghd and more.

ghd Duet Style: was £379 now £239 at ghd Read more Read less ▼ The ghd Duet Style has had a £140 price cut at ghd. This hot air styler can be used on wet hair to give it a nice sleek blowdry and straighten. It comes in multiple colours, and you can get an extra 10% off when you use the code CYBER10 at the checkout. Find out more in our ghd Duet Style review .

BaByliss Air Styler: was £75 now £26.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Get 64% off the BaByliss Air Styler in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This all-in-one styler features a hair dryer brush, volumiser and curler. This is the cheapest hair styler deal I’ve found so far so it’s well worth the treat.