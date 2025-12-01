I review hair tools for my job – here are 5 last minute hair styler deals from Dyson, Shark, ghd and more
Get up to 64% off hair stylers in the Cyber Monday sales
The best Cyber Monday deals are still running, so if you’re looking for some last minute discounts, now is the time! The best deals I’ve found from the Cyber Monday sales are on hair stylers, most of which we’ve reviewed and given five stars on T3.
Hair stylers have completely changed the hair care industry. Having one tool that does multiple things like drying, curling and straightening is not only versatile, but cost-effective, stylish and gives you a chance to make salon-worthy hair at home.
Below, I’ve rounded up the five best Cyber Monday deals on hair stylers, featuring Dyson, Shark, ghd and more.
Save £100 on the Dyson AirWrap Origin in the Dyson Black Friday sale. The bestselling Dyson AirWrap uses Coanda airflow to style your hair, perfect curls and give a great blowdry. It comes with multiple accessories and a travel case. See our Dyson AirWrap review for more details.
In the Shark Cyber Monday sale, the Shark FlexStyle is now £100 cheaper. The Shark FlexStyle offers four ways to style your hair, including curl, volumise, straighten and smooth, and it comes with auto-wrap curlers, a concentrator, oval and paddle brushes. Read our full Shark FlexStyle review for our first-hand experience.
The ghd Duet Style has had a £140 price cut at ghd. This hot air styler can be used on wet hair to give it a nice sleek blowdry and straighten. It comes in multiple colours, and you can get an extra 10% off when you use the code CYBER10 at the checkout. Find out more in our ghd Duet Style review.
Get 64% off the BaByliss Air Styler in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This all-in-one styler features a hair dryer brush, volumiser and curler. This is the cheapest hair styler deal I’ve found so far so it’s well worth the treat.
The Beauty Works AERIS Multi-Styler is now 30% off in the LOOKFANTASTIC sale. This Dyson AirWrap dupe is a 6-in-1 hair tool that’s super lightweight, nice to hold and has stylishly good looks. At LOOKFANTASTIC, you can get an extra 5% when you use the code SAVE5 at the checkout.
