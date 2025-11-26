So many excellent LED face masks have a Black Friday discount – I need you to see these 5 deals before it's too late

As T3’s resident LED face mask expert I’m genuinely blown away by the incredible deals popping up this Black Friday. It’s taken a few years for the best LED face masks to finally get the attention they deserve, so seeing more people reach for them now makes my beauty tech obsessed heart very happy.

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up the top deals I’ve spotted so far – all of which cover LED masks we’ve actually covered and tested ourselves. Every one of these models has earned a four or five-star rating in our full reviews, so you know you’re getting a good one.

If you’re curious to dig deeper, don’t forget to check out the truth behind LED face masks and whether they actually work for even more helpful info.