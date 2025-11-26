So many excellent LED face masks have a Black Friday discount – I need you to see these 5 deals before it's too late
Each one of these LED face masks has scored four or five stars in our full reviews
As T3’s resident LED face mask expert I’m genuinely blown away by the incredible deals popping up this Black Friday. It’s taken a few years for the best LED face masks to finally get the attention they deserve, so seeing more people reach for them now makes my beauty tech obsessed heart very happy.
With that in mind, I’ve rounded up the top deals I’ve spotted so far – all of which cover LED masks we’ve actually covered and tested ourselves. Every one of these models has earned a four or five-star rating in our full reviews, so you know you’re getting a good one.
If you’re curious to dig deeper, don’t forget to check out the truth behind LED face masks and whether they actually work for even more helpful info.
Grab the TheraFace Mask Glo for £50 off whilst it lasts. It's just been awarded four stars in our full review, and a 17% discount is not bad for a brand new LED face mask!
The Shark CryoGlow holds top spot in our best LED face mask buying guide, so you know it's a good choice. This year, it's the cheapest at Argos!
With adjustable session lengths and three targeted light modes, the Renpho Artemis is another of our favourites. Check out its five-star review to find out more, and then click buy!
If you're looking for a budget LED face mask, you can't go wrong with the Silk'n LED Face Mask 100. It's £89 price tag is the cheapest we've ever seen, and don't forget to check out our full review.
Whilst it's a little pricier than most, the Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro is still a five-star LED face mask in our books. This 25% price cut at Cult Beauty is also very impressive.
