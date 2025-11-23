I test men's fragrances for a living – these are my expert picks from the Black Friday sales

Testing the best men's fragrances on the market is a big part of my job here at T3. I've tried just about everything you could imagine – from household name bottles from major brands right through to niche perfumeries you've never heard of.

With Black Friday right around the corner, I've had a look through the deals on offer to find the best of the best. These are my hand-picked recommendations for smelling great – whether you're looking to treat yourself, or to gift a loved one.

Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza EDC 100ml
Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza EDC 100ml: was £147 now £102.90 at Sephora UK
My most worn scent this year – this is a timeless, fresh fragrance.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry EDP 30ml
Tom Ford Lost Cherry EDP 30ml: was £180 now £144 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK
Another scent I wear all the time – and almost affordable by Tom Ford standards.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir Parfum 125ml
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir Parfum 125ml: was £118 now £88.50 at The Fragrance Shop
One of the best bottles I've smelt this year – the perfect blind buy for any man, and a great price!

Tom Ford Oud Wood EDP 30ml
Tom Ford Oud Wood EDP 30ml: was £145 now £116 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK
The quintessential Tom Ford scent, and a decent price.

Viktor and Rolf Spice Bomb Extreme EDP 50ml
Viktor and Rolf Spice Bomb Extreme EDP 50ml: was £75 now £60 at Sephora UK
A brilliant scent and a great price – this would make a killer gift!

Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club New York EDP 110ml
Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club New York EDP 110ml: was £110 now £88 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK
I've not stopped wearing this in the last few weeks – the best Ralph Lauren scent in ages.

Valentino Born in Roma Uomo Extradose Parfum 100ml
Valentino Born in Roma Uomo Extradose Parfum 100ml: was £115 now £92 at Sephora UK
This is a fabulous scent and a really stylish bottle.

Versace Eros Najim Parfum 100ml
Versace Eros Najim Parfum 100ml: was £126 now £94.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK
As a fan of the Eros range, I'm excited to try this bottle.

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean EDP 100ml
Prada Luna Rossa Ocean EDP 100ml: was £110 now £88 at Sephora UK
It has been years since I smelt this, but it sticks with me, and at this price I may just treat myself.

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club EDT 100ml
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club EDT 100ml: was £125 now £100 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK
A modern classic at a price that is hard to ignore.

Dolce and Gabbana The One for Men EDT 50ml
Dolce and Gabbana The One for Men EDT 50ml: was £98 now £73.50 at Sephora UK
Widely recommended and one I've always fancied trying – and at this price, why not?

Guerlain Vetiver Parfum 100ml
Guerlain Vetiver Parfum 100ml: was £136 now £108.80 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK
I love vetiver scent, and this feels like a solid pick for that.

What is the best smelling men's fragrance?

What smells good to you will be a very personal thing, but every scent on this list is either tried and tested by me personally, or comes very highly recommended from other scent reviewers with trustworthy opinions.

It's worth trying to work out what family of scent you like most – spicey, citrussy, leathery – and working from there. If you're really stuck, I'd recommend starting with either the Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir or the Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club New York bottles from the list above. Those are pretty safe blind buys, and are quintessential modern male fragrances.

What's the difference between Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette?

The difference all comes down to the concentration of the fragrance in the bottle. Eau de Parfum is a higher concentration of fragrance for the same volume, which can often give a more intense fragrance, with better longevity.

It's not a hard and fast rule, though. The most important thing is a well-crafted fragrance, as they can often defy their strength. Acqua di Parma's Colonia Essenza is a great example of that – cologne strength is fairly weak, but it still lasts all day on my skin.

It's also worth noting that the profile of a fragrance can change fairly dramatically between different strengths – don't assume something you like in an EDT will also be enjoyed in an EDP.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

