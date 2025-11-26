This Philips beard trimmer is cheaper than ever for Black Friday – and it’ll make a great Christmas gift
Get 31% off the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer at Boots right now
If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for a man in your life – or for yourself – this Black Friday deal on the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer is what I’d choose.
The Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer holds the number one spot in our best beard trimmer, due to its premium look and feel, expert trimming and versatility – and right now in the Boots Black Friday sale, it’s 31% off.
Shop the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer deal now
Originally priced at £129.99, the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer is now just £89.99, saving you £40 on this luxe beard trimmer. This deal is also available at Amazon if you want to shop at a different retailer.
We gave it four stars in our Philips 9000 Prestige review, and commented that its “smart rotary dial mounted on the sleek steel body and a metal comb makes the overall shaving experience smooth and free from any snags or nicks”. It’s well priced too, and now even more so, thanks to this Black Friday discount.
Save £40 on the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer in the Boots Black Friday sale. It has sharp blades to finely cut hair and get close to the skin while keeping everything protected and smooth. It also comes with a comb attachment and a travel case.
If you have a medium or short beard, or just want to tame your stubble, the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer is our favourite beard trimmer to recommend. Its SteelPrecision technology ensures even trimming and its PowerAdapt sensors scans your hair’s density to give a perfect groom at the right power level.
The best part of the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer is its versatility. It has a precision dial with 30 length settings which goes up to 10mm at 0.2mm at a time. It has a simple design that’s easy to hold, and an impressive battery life of up to 120 minutes.
This deal on the Philips 9000 Prestige is our top choice if you’re looking for a cheap beard trimmer or Christmas present. For other types of grooming and hair removal tools, check out these 7 best Black Friday shaver deals.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.