This Philips beard trimmer is cheaper than ever for Black Friday – and it’ll make a great Christmas gift

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for a man in your life – or for yourself – this Black Friday deal on the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer is what I’d choose.

The Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer holds the number one spot in our best beard trimmer , due to its premium look and feel, expert trimming and versatility – and right now in the Boots Black Friday sale, it’s 31% off.

Shop the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer deal now

Originally priced at £129.99, the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer is now just £89.99, saving you £40 on this luxe beard trimmer. This deal is also available at Amazon if you want to shop at a different retailer.

We gave it four stars in our Philips 9000 Prestige review , and commented that its “smart rotary dial mounted on the sleek steel body and a metal comb makes the overall shaving experience smooth and free from any snags or nicks”. It’s well priced too, and now even more so, thanks to this Black Friday discount.

Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Boots.com Save £40 on the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer in the Boots Black Friday sale. It has sharp blades to finely cut hair and get close to the skin while keeping everything protected and smooth. It also comes with a comb attachment and a travel case.

If you have a medium or short beard, or just want to tame your stubble, the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer is our favourite beard trimmer to recommend. Its SteelPrecision technology ensures even trimming and its PowerAdapt sensors scans your hair’s density to give a perfect groom at the right power level.

The best part of the Philips 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer is its versatility. It has a precision dial with 30 length settings which goes up to 10mm at 0.2mm at a time. It has a simple design that’s easy to hold, and an impressive battery life of up to 120 minutes.