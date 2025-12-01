10 Cyber Monday men’s grooming and skincare deals you should grab today

We’ve had weeks of Black Friday deals to dive into, but Cyber Monday is now here, and it's officially the last day to grab a bargain. So, if you’ve been hovering over the “add to basket” button, now’s the time to finally click it.

I’ve spent the past few weeks sorting through every beauty and grooming deal worth knowing about, ranging from electric shaver discounts to electric toothbrush price cuts. However, today it’s all about the bathroom-restock essentials – the everyday staples that keep you looking fresh without a second thought.

Below, you’ll find 10 standout skincare and grooming deals you genuinely don’t want to miss. With top moisturisers, razors and gift sets all dropping in price for their final day, scroll fast and stock up before the last of the Cyber Monday bargains are gone.

Manscaped The Tool Box 4.0: was £140 now £98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're after the full works, look no further than the Manscaped's The Tool Box 4.0. It contains The Lawn Mower 4.0 Electric Trimmer, The Weed Whacker 2.0 Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer, The Plow 2.0, The Shears Four Piece Luxury Nail Kit and The Shed Toiletry Bag. Everything you could possibly need!

Braun Series 9 Pro+: was £500 now £199 at braunshop.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The Braun Series 9 Pro+ is our top rated model, which makes this £300 price cut even more impressive. This is also the cheapest we've seen it in a long time, so make you sure you grab it quickly before it disappears.

Harry's Men's Razor Set: was £16.50 now £11.55 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Harry's Razor Set contains the brand's best-selling Truman men's razor handle, 13 German-engineered razor head refills and a travel cover to protect your razor blades on the go. It's also available in three colours.

Wahl Lifeproof Wet/Dry Electric Shaver: was £70 now £52.49 at Wahl UK Read more Read less ▼ The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is a pretty simple piece of kit, but this incredibly affordable price tag makes up for it. Remember to use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY to get the full 25% off.

Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige: was £549.99 now £159.62 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige is one of the most premium options on the market today, but this incredible 71% price cut has seen it reduced like no other. This deal is very likely to disappear sooner rather than later, so be quick.

Ted Baker Complete Collection Set: was £50 now £24.50 at Boots.com Read more Read less ▼ Designed for the man on-the-go, Ted Baker's Complete Collection Gift Set includes a selection of toiletry products to stay on top of your grooming game. This wash bag provides ample space to store your toiletry essentials with a separate pocket for smaller items.