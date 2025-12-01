10 Cyber Monday men’s grooming and skincare deals you should grab today
Stock up before the last of the Cyber Monday bargains are gone
We’ve had weeks of Black Friday deals to dive into, but Cyber Monday is now here, and it's officially the last day to grab a bargain. So, if you’ve been hovering over the “add to basket” button, now’s the time to finally click it.
I’ve spent the past few weeks sorting through every beauty and grooming deal worth knowing about, ranging from electric shaver discounts to electric toothbrush price cuts. However, today it’s all about the bathroom-restock essentials – the everyday staples that keep you looking fresh without a second thought.
Below, you’ll find 10 standout skincare and grooming deals you genuinely don’t want to miss. With top moisturisers, razors and gift sets all dropping in price for their final day, scroll fast and stock up before the last of the Cyber Monday bargains are gone.
If you're after the full works, look no further than the Manscaped's The Tool Box 4.0. It contains The Lawn Mower 4.0 Electric Trimmer, The Weed Whacker 2.0 Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer, The Plow 2.0, The Shears Four Piece Luxury Nail Kit and The Shed Toiletry Bag. Everything you could possibly need!
The Braun Series 9 Pro+ is our top rated model, which makes this £300 price cut even more impressive. This is also the cheapest we've seen it in a long time, so make you sure you grab it quickly before it disappears.
This Harry's Razor Set contains the brand's best-selling Truman men's razor handle, 13 German-engineered razor head refills and a travel cover to protect your razor blades on the go. It's also available in three colours.
The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is a pretty simple piece of kit, but this incredibly affordable price tag makes up for it. Remember to use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY to get the full 25% off.
Infused with an invigorating, woody scent, the Rituals Homme Collection Men's Aromatic Mini Bath and Body Set is ideal for the man on the go. It gently cleanses, clarifies and refreshes the skin and senses, arriving in travel-friendly sizes.
This seek and stylish-looking black deodorant applicator is made from durable aluminium and recycled plastic. Also included are three Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt 40g refills which will last between 4-6 weeks.
Ergonomically designed, this Braun Ear & Nose trimmer is easy to handle and comfortable to use, providing reliable and effective results every time.
The Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige is one of the most premium options on the market today, but this incredible 71% price cut has seen it reduced like no other. This deal is very likely to disappear sooner rather than later, so be quick.
Designed for the man on-the-go, Ted Baker's Complete Collection Gift Set includes a selection of toiletry products to stay on top of your grooming game. This wash bag provides ample space to store your toiletry essentials with a separate pocket for smaller items.
Part of Gilette's Intimate range, the Gillette Intimate Trimmer i3 is a pubic hair trimmer that will deal with all of your below the belt needs. Now with a 50% price cut, there's no better time to buy.
