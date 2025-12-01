10 Cyber Monday men’s grooming and skincare deals you should grab today

Stock up before the last of the Cyber Monday bargains are gone

We’ve had weeks of Black Friday deals to dive into, but Cyber Monday is now here, and it's officially the last day to grab a bargain. So, if you’ve been hovering over the “add to basket” button, now’s the time to finally click it.

I’ve spent the past few weeks sorting through every beauty and grooming deal worth knowing about, ranging from electric shaver discounts to electric toothbrush price cuts. However, today it’s all about the bathroom-restock essentials – the everyday staples that keep you looking fresh without a second thought.

Below, you’ll find 10 standout skincare and grooming deals you genuinely don’t want to miss. With top moisturisers, razors and gift sets all dropping in price for their final day, scroll fast and stock up before the last of the Cyber Monday bargains are gone.

Manscaped The Tool Box 4.0
Manscaped The Tool Box 4.0: was £140 now £98 at Amazon
If you're after the full works, look no further than the Manscaped's The Tool Box 4.0. It contains The Lawn Mower 4.0 Electric Trimmer, The Weed Whacker 2.0 Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer, The Plow 2.0, The Shears Four Piece Luxury Nail Kit and The Shed Toiletry Bag. Everything you could possibly need!

Braun Series 9 Pro+
Braun Series 9 Pro+: was £500 now £199 at braunshop.co.uk
The Braun Series 9 Pro+ is our top rated model, which makes this £300 price cut even more impressive. This is also the cheapest we've seen it in a long time, so make you sure you grab it quickly before it disappears.

Harry's Men's Razor Set
Harry's Men's Razor Set: was £16.50 now £11.55 at Amazon
This Harry's Razor Set contains the brand's best-selling Truman men's razor handle, 13 German-engineered razor head refills and a travel cover to protect your razor blades on the go. It's also available in three colours.

Wahl Lifeproof Wet/Dry Electric Shaver
Wahl Lifeproof Wet/Dry Electric Shaver: was £70 now £52.49 at Wahl UK
The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is a pretty simple piece of kit, but this incredibly affordable price tag makes up for it. Remember to use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY to get the full 25% off.

Rituals Homme Collection Men's Aromatic Mini Bath and Body Set
Rituals Homme Collection Men's Aromatic Mini Bath and Body Set: was £20.50 now £16.40 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK
Infused with an invigorating, woody scent, the Rituals Homme Collection Men's Aromatic Mini Bath and Body Set is ideal for the man on the go. It gently cleanses, clarifies and refreshes the skin and senses, arriving in travel-friendly sizes.

Wild Mens Natural Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit
Wild Mens Natural Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit: was £25 now £18.75 at Amazon
This seek and stylish-looking black deodorant applicator is made from durable aluminium and recycled plastic. Also included are three Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt 40g refills which will last between 4-6 weeks.

Braun Exact Series EN10
Braun Exact Series EN10 : was £19.99 now £11.99 at braunshop.co.uk
Ergonomically designed, this Braun Ear & Nose trimmer is easy to handle and comfortable to use, providing reliable and effective results every time.

Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige
Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige: was £549.99 now £159.62 at Amazon
The Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige is one of the most premium options on the market today, but this incredible 71% price cut has seen it reduced like no other. This deal is very likely to disappear sooner rather than later, so be quick.

Ted Baker Complete Collection Set
Ted Baker Complete Collection Set: was £50 now £24.50 at Boots.com
Designed for the man on-the-go, Ted Baker's Complete Collection Gift Set includes a selection of toiletry products to stay on top of your grooming game. This wash bag provides ample space to store your toiletry essentials with a separate pocket for smaller items.

Gillete Intimate Trimmer i3
Gillete Intimate Trimmer i3: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Gillette UK
Part of Gilette's Intimate range, the Gillette Intimate Trimmer i3 is a pubic hair trimmer that will deal with all of your below the belt needs. Now with a 50% price cut, there's no better time to buy.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

