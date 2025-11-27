5 long-lasting electric toothbrushes with huge discounts this Black Friday

The best electric toothbrushes are all fun and games when your gnashers are sparkling and you’re getting a way better clean than you ever would with a manual brush. However, when the battery dies after a week? Yeah… not so fun anymore.

That’s why long-lasting battery life is the thing to look out for when buying an electric toothbrush – right alongside the price. Luckily for you, I’ve put on my deal-hunting hat and rounded up the best Black Friday bargains on brushes that don’t just clean brilliantly, but actually last.

SURI 2.0
SURI 2.0: was £105 now £84 at SURI
After it's recent five-star review, the SURI 2.0 has just been awarded top spot in our best electric toothbrush buying guide. With a battery life of around five weeks, it's more than impressive.

Oral-B iO2
Oral-B iO2: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon
Oral-B isn't known for its battery life, but the iO2 is widely regarded as the longest-lasting toothbrush the brand makes. With a runtime of 37 days, it's also had a pretty great price cut as well.

Philips Sonicare 5300 Series
Philips Sonicare 5300 Series: was £179.99 now £56.98 at Amazon
The Philips Sonicare 5300 battery provides around 3-4 weeks of use on a single charge, which is certainly nothing to complain about – as is this price!

SURI 1.0
SURI 1.0: was £95 now £66.50 at Healf
Now we know it's all about the SURI 2.0 at the moment, but the original model still has a huge 30-40 day battery life that still deserves a lot of attention! It's currently the cheapest at Healf.

Ordo Sonic+
Ordo Sonic+: was £59.99 now £39.99 at ordolife.com
The Ordo Sonic+ flies under the radar a lot, but with a battery life of 3-4 weeks on one charge, it really shouldn't. Grab yours now.

