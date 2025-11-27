5 long-lasting electric toothbrushes with huge discounts this Black Friday

The best electric toothbrushes are all fun and games when your gnashers are sparkling and you’re getting a way better clean than you ever would with a manual brush. However, when the battery dies after a week? Yeah… not so fun anymore.

That’s why long-lasting battery life is the thing to look out for when buying an electric toothbrush – right alongside the price. Luckily for you, I’ve put on my deal-hunting hat and rounded up the best Black Friday bargains on brushes that don’t just clean brilliantly, but actually last.

Here are the top five picks worth adding to your bathroom shelf:

SURI 2.0: was £105 now £84 at SURI Read more Read less ▼ After it's recent five-star review, the SURI 2.0 has just been awarded top spot in our best electric toothbrush buying guide. With a battery life of around five weeks, it's more than impressive.

Oral-B iO2: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Oral-B isn't known for its battery life, but the iO2 is widely regarded as the longest-lasting toothbrush the brand makes. With a runtime of 37 days, it's also had a pretty great price cut as well.

Philips Sonicare 5300 Series: was £179.99 now £56.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Philips Sonicare 5300 battery provides around 3-4 weeks of use on a single charge, which is certainly nothing to complain about – as is this price!

SURI 1.0: was £95 now £66.50 at Healf Read more Read less ▼ Now we know it's all about the SURI 2.0 at the moment, but the original model still has a huge 30-40 day battery life that still deserves a lot of attention! It's currently the cheapest at Healf.