Ordo launches its most affordable electric toothbrush yet – you won't believe how cheap it is

QUICK SUMMARY Ordo has launched its most affordable electric toothbrush yet – the Sonic Edge. It's travel-friendly, dentist-approved, and uses sonic technology to deliver powerful vibrations straight to the brush head. Priced at just £14.99 and available in seven fun colours, you can but it now from Ordo's online store and other selected retailers.

Ordo has carved out a strong reputation for delivering affordable electric toothbrushes that don’t compromise on performance – its best-seller, the Ordo Sonic+, is a prime example at just £60. However, when you try to dip below that price point, the market becomes disappointing. Cheaper brushes often feel flimsy, lack staying power, or simply don’t deliver the kind of clean you actually want.

That’s where Ordo has stepped in with a clever solution. The Sonic Edge is the brand’s most budget-friendly brush to date, coming in at only £14.99. Ordo has now proven that affordable doesn't have to mean basic, and from what I’ve seen so far, it looks like it's nailed it.

Before we get into more details, the Sonic Edge is already on sale at Ordo’s online store and through retailers like Morrisons, Tesco, Amazon and Boots.

(Image credit: Ordo)

Despite its tiny price tag, it's clear this brush isn’t cutting corners. It’s travel-friendly, dentist-approved, and uses sonic technology to deliver powerful vibrations straight to the brush head. That means a deeper clean, plaque removal, and toothpaste pushed right between teeth for healthier results.

One of the standout features is USB-C charging, which is one of my favourite features about the SURI 2.0. A single charge also lasts over six weeks, which puts it right up there with some of the best electric toothbrushes on the market.

To top it off, Ordo’s made the Sonic Edge fun too. It comes in seven bold colours – Snow, Charcoal, Peach Sunrise, Pink Paradise, Fiji Fusion, Lime Sorbet and Cobalt Breeze – so you can pick a style that actually matches your taste.

(Image credit: Ordo)