Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush review: a superior budget brush option

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking at the swathes of costly electric toothbrushes lining up to fulfil their dental destinies next to our sinks, sometimes it’s hard to imagine finding one that doesn’t require you to sell a useful organ to pay for clean teeth. It’s a rare treat then to be able to say that the Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush manages to deliver an ultra-premium feeling experience for a surprisingly budget price. Yes, we’re really excited about this toothbrush.

Boasting four different cleaning modes and the Sonic Pulse technology that also features in Philips Sonicare range, the Ordo Sonic+ is a slick operator. There’s no pressure sensor or app connectivity here - staples you will often find in the more expensive models on our best electric toothbrush list - but the Ordo Sonic+ excels with its focus on a no-nonsense electric toothbrush that delivers exceptional cleaning.

In full 2022 style, Ordo also has a subscription service for brush heads and toothpaste which means you never need to actively think about replacing the heads but it’s not a prerequisite. Let’s break down the pros and cons in this Ordo Sonic+ toothbrush review.

(Image credit: Future)

Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush review: Price

Given that price is normally the sore spot for electric toothbrushes, it’s a pleasure to be able to say that the RRP of the standalone Ordo Sonic+ is sitting at an exceptional £49.99 in the UK. Despite constant deals on the competition, this is still less than the £69.99 of the nearest Philip equivalent, the excellent Philips Sonicare 6100 Protectiveclean .

As well as an option to just buy the toothbrush, the Ordo site offers a toothbrush and starter kit for £74.99. This includes a reusable mouthwash bottle and mouthwash, a full-sized and travel-sized toothpaste, 3 different sets of interdental brushes, and Ordo branded dental floss. It’s a solid kit and a good way to tell if you want the Ordo subscription refill plan of all the same products every few months for £15. If you don’t want the additions, the Essentials Refill Plan is £10 for a head and toothpaste.

If you don’t want a subscription service at all, you’ll find the heads for £18 for 4 across a number of websites as well as in Boots in the UK. Whichever way you slice it up, given that you’ll need to replace the head every 3 months or so, it’s exceptionally affordable in comparison to a number of other brands.

(Image credit: Future)

Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush review: Design & features

Included in the Ordo Sonic+ box is the satisfyingly weighted brush itself with a handy travel cap and a USB-powered induction charging base. There’s no shaver charger here, instead, Ordo has opted for a USB option. The prevalence of USB charging bricks in the average home means this will be a welcome option for many but if you’ve got a shaver charger in the bathroom, you might feel somewhat neglected. Although the fact that one charge lasts over a month of twice-daily use probably means you’ll be significantly less bothered than you would be hunting for the charger every other week.

The brush itself comes in three different colour options which feels like an especially nice touch. There’s a charcoal grey, rose gold, and white/silver option, all of which look far more expensive than their price tag might suggest. The Sonic+ is pleasingly minimalist and each colour comes with a matching base. The button is easily accessible with a thumb on the front and the four settings - clean, white, massage and sensitive - are displayed below it. In another welcome addition, there’s no need to rely on guesswork as to which mode you’re on as a light appears behind each one as you flick between them with a press of the power button. The Sonic+ remembers the last setting you were on so there’s no need to switch to your favourite every time.

The big feature here though is the excellent Sonic Pulse technology. The Sonic+ boasts 40,000 pulses per minute, whereas the Philips has 62,000 but we can honestly say that the oh-so-delightful dentist clean feeling is very much here too. Sonic pulses mean that instead of a rotating brush head that you’ll find in many electric toothbrushes, the head here vibrates intensely to clean your teeth and push fluid between them too. There’s also a little x-shaped silicone polishing element built into the small head for some bonus whitening at the same time.

(Image credit: Future)

Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush review: Cleaning & performance

The cleaning technology on offer in the Sonic+ is seriously impressive. The high-intensity vibrations might not be as high as Philips’ finest but after one two minute session with the Sonic+, we were left smugly with post dental hygienist levels of clean feeling. Teeth were left feeling smooth and sparkly although we very quickly learned to keep the toothbrush in place for the full two minutes to avoid copious mirror spray. The pulses are, reassuringly, somewhat aggressive.

The toothbrush itself keeps track of your timings, cutting out after two minutes is over and briefly stopping vibrating every 30 seconds to let you know to move to a different quadrant of your mouth. It’s a handy reminder and means the Sonic+ does most of the work for you.

The head itself is a good size for access all around your mouth and there’s no problem getting the angular bristles around to clean the backs of your teeth which are so often neglected. You’ll still want to use interdental brushes but the Sonic+ does a lot of the hard graft for you as it pushes the toothpaste and water between your teeth too.

On the whitening front, we noticed a surprising difference on the white setting. In fact, stain removal is a real benefit here. One discoloured line we thought was inside a tooth disappeared after two weeks of consistent use with the Sonic+. It faded at first before disappearing entirely with twice daily brushes. Given the expense of whitening tech in pursuit of that Hollywood grin, it was a real treat to discover a toothbrush that could at least make a start and add some real confidence to our smile. Obviously, there’s none of the brush pressure sensor tech that comes with more expensive brushes but thanks to the Sonic+ using pulses instead of rotating, you’re far less likely to damage your teeth and none of the settings are particularly intimidating.

Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush review: Verdict

If you’re looking for a budget option that can compete with the big boys of tooth tech, the Sonic+ is absolutely the best brush for you. The sonic pulses mean teeth feel cleaner after just one session and there are realistic whitening capabilities here too. The month-long battery life more than makes up for the lack of shaver charger and although there’s no travel case, the travel cap means the Sonic+ can be popped into a toiletry bag without too much fuss. Add in the four different modes and handy timers and this is one of the best budget electric toothbrushes on the market today.

Looking for something else? Check out our best cheap electric toothbrush deals page, and our guide to the best children's electric toothbrush guide.