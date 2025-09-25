5 must-have cordless beauty gadgets that travel everywhere with me

If there’s one thing testing endless beauty gadgets has taught me, it’s that I’ve now got a very high bar for what makes the cut. The wrong tools can weigh you down, take up too much space, or just not deliver when you really need them – and trust me, when you’re running from the airport straight into an event, that matters.

I’ll happily admit I’m a beauty tech obsessive. Testing everything from the best LED face masks to the latest hair straighteners is part of the job, but also genuinely fun. Over time, I’ve learned which gadgets are truly worth squeezing into my suitcase and which ones are better left at home, and you can find my top five choices below.

1. Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand

(Image credit: Therabody)

If you’re prone to puffiness after a long-haul flight, then the Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand is a complete lifesaver. It uses hot and cold technology to calm tired skin, reduce swelling, and just bring back a bit of life to your face.

I've found that the 40-minute battery is plenty for quick sessions when you’re on the go, and it's discreet enough to use without too many people noticing. Admittedly, I’ve had a few funny looks from security officers when it’s been in my bag, but it’s still completely worth it.

£129/$169.99, therabody.com

2. ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener

(Image credit: GHD)

I genuinely don’t know how I managed to travel before the ghd Unplugged existed. It's lightweight enough to throw into my handbag, heats up in seconds, and sorts out my hair with no plug sockets required.

For me, it’s mostly about quick touch-ups before events or tackling frizz after a flight, and I’ve even used it in the back of a taxi once or twice. The fact it charges via USB-C also means there's one less cable to pack, which is never something to complain about.

£299/$299, ghdhair.com

3. Shark CryoGlow

(Image credit: Shark)

This one feels a little extra, but it’s probably my favourite beauty gadget ever, so I genuinely won’t travel without it. The Shark CryoGlow is basically a mini at-home cryo facial that perks up dull, tired skin in seconds, which is very welcomed after a long flight or a hectic workweek.

It's also straightforward to use and the battery lasts ages, which is why it holds top spot in our best LED face mask buying guide.

£299.99/$349.99, sharkclean.com

4. Braun Silk-épil 9

(Image credit: Braun)

Hair removal on the go is usually annoying, but owning an epilator makes it a whole lot easier. It's also not something I prioritise on a work trip, but you never know when you need a quick shave, and the Braun Silk-épil 9 is my favourite way to do so.

I love that it works wet or dry, so I can use it quickly in a hotel room or just take it into the shower. It’s also compact enough to throw into any kind of bag, and it saves me from packing razors and shaving foam.

£219.99/$219.99, braunshop.com

5. GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush

(Image credit: Geske)

The GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush is one of my favourite ways to carry out my skincare routine. It gives you a deep clean, gently exfoliates, and the thermo tech helps open up pores so your serums actually do their job.

I find it especially handy when travelling because it’s compact, rechargeable, and saves me from faffing around with hotel flannels or cotton pads. A quick go morning and night helps my skin cope with jet lag and late nights, and I now wouldn't be without it.

£66.95/$69.95, geske.com