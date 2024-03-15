GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush review: an impressive AI-powered skincare device

If you didn't know already, GESKE made its worldwide debut last December with the launch of its first holistic SmartAppGuided skincare range. Featuring 250 clinically tested and innovative skincare devices, the new range sees a variety of affordable yet high-tech devices that are accessible to all beauty enthusiasts at home.

Within the range, one device that particularly caught my eye was the GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush. Compact yet powerful, it's a cleanser, heated brush and facial massager all rolled into one, designed to fit comfortably into your hand and perfectly align with facial contours. It promises natural, brighter and rejuvenated skin all through a variety of impressive features, and I couldn't wait to try it.

If you've read our best facial cleansing brush buying guide, you'll know that there a couple of contenders on there that are in the pricier range. The GESKE Sonic Thermo is only £49.95, which is seriously impressive with everything it's got going for it. Keep reading to find out my thoughts on the brush itself and the accompanying AI-powered app, and whether it lives up to its reputation.

Before you do, check out these 5 expert tips to get your skincare routine ready for spring.

GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush review: price and availability

GESKE's Sonic Thermo Facial Brush has an RRP of £49.95 and is available from GESKE's website and other retailers, including Face the Future.

It also comes in 11 different colourways, including the black/gold design I've been reviewing.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush review: unboxing and set up

Unboxing the GESKE Sonic Thermo was extremely simple, with no assembly needed. It's an ideal size and fitted nicely into the palm of my hand, and its silicone feel contributed to its comfortable design. The top side of the device is made from Aluminium alloy, which felt high-quality.

I was a little disappointed to see that it didn't come with a universal charger or standing base. If you've read my other reviews, you'll know that I hugely appreciate a device that comes with a USB A or USB C charging outlet. It makes life so much easier and stops a whole bunch of cables taking up space in a drawer or on a bedside table. The GESKE Sonic Thermo has its own two-point charging cable, but I did appreciate its GESKE branding - at least you'll know in a second where it belongs.

A standing base also would have been a nice addition, especially if you keep your skincare products in the bathroom. Not only do free-standing devices take up space but they can get grimy if not cleaned everyday. However, for the GESKE Sonic Thermo's price, it's not the end of the world.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush review: design and features

The GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush is a 6-in-one device, making it an extremely advanced piece of skincare tech.

Its first innovative feature is its Pore-Opening Deep Warming Technology, designed to ensure the absorption of serums and creams so active ingredients reach a deeper level of the skin. The Warming Technology comes through the flat (gold) side of the device, and is intended to be used before cleansing. It also has an eye-nose targeted design for perfectly reaching every corner.

You just turn it on by pressing the sun icon at the bottom, followed by applying a cleanser on the gold surface. GESKE recommend using its own range of cleansers, but if you have sensitive skin and have already found a cleanser that works for you, I'd recommend sticking to that.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

It also features SmartSonic Pulsation Technology with over 7500 pulsations per minute, and super soft silicone bristles. The flexible eye-nose targeted design again makes it easy to curve into the contours of your face, ensuring it covers hard-to-reach areas.

Users can select different intensities for this level, depending on how sensitive your skin is or how deep of a cleanse you require.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

However, one of the big selling points about GESKE products is its accompanying AI-powered app. Available for IOS and Android, it provides a completely personalised experience, allowing you to pair up your device to create a skincare routine individual to you.

Before starting, it takes a full face scan and points out the areas in your complexion to work on. It measures impurities, dark circles, eye bags, oiliness, texture and fine lines, giving you a level from 'low intensity' to 'high intensity'. The app then provides a list of recommended devices based on your scan, which is great if there are particular areas you want to improve.

The app then takes you through your 'sessions' for the day and how to use the Sonic Thermo Facial Brush. There's a small video for each step, and the instructions are easy and clear to follow. Every time you use the brush, it logs it in the app, and provides a weekly overview on how many sessions you've completed or missed.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush review: performance

The more I used the GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush, the more I liked it. After taking years to perfect my skincare routine (check out the 5 skincare mistakes I learnt along the way), I'm really strict about adding any new products or devices without properly researching them first. This meant I was slightly sceptical about the Sonic Thermo, but this quickly went away after I began using it.

I absolutely loved using the accompanying app, especially when it came to using the brush itself. It was really useful having someone talk you through the steps, explaining how the chosen method was going to help your skin. The app told me to use the brush for a pore-opening session and facial cleanse in the mornings, and a facial cleanse and upper face thermo massage in the evenings. I don't normally cleanse in the mornings, so this took some time to adjust, but I soon noticed my skin feeling more glowy and refreshed as the day went on. I wasn't entirely sure whether the session recommendations were based on my skin scan or were universal to all users, but it was nice being guided on what to do.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Using the brush was also a pleasant experience. It fit nicely into the palm of my hand and I enjoyed the sensation of the Pore-Opening Deep Warming Technology. It felt like a warm massage on the face and was really calming. The shape of the brush meant it moved easily around the jaw and nose area of my face, and I felt as if I'd covered the entirety of my complexion at the end of each session.

After using it for a few weeks, I definitely noticed an improvement in my skin. The device is specifically designed to increase your skin's ability to absorb products, and it was certainly effective. I also noticed my make up would sit on my face for longer without breaking down, which is a sign that my pores were diminished and were producing less oil.

GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush review: verdict

I was thoroughly impressed with the GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush, and enjoyed incorporating it into my skincare routine. It's an easy device to use, and you can tell GESKE put a lot of thought into its design and features. However, my favourite thing is the accompanying GESKE AI-powered app, and I found the guidance videos extremely easy to follow. I also enjoyed the way it tracked my cleansing sessions, allowing me to stick to a routine and reap the full benefits. It would have been nice to see a universal charger and standing base included, but for the Sonic Thermo Facial Brush's incredible price, you can't really complain.

GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush review: alternatives to consider

One alternative to consider would be the Foreo Luna 3. Not only did it achieve four stars in our full review, but it also holds the top spot in our best facial cleansing brush buying guide. Whilst the Foreo Luna 3 is on the pricey side, it has a wide array of features that make it a worthwhile investment. Our reviewer said that it leaves skin feeling clean and bright without any aggressive scraping, and also comes in a variety of colours. Sounds quite similar to the GESKE Sonic Thermo Facial Brush, doesn't it?

If you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful, another choice would be the Olay Regenerist Face Cleansing Brush. However, the two brushes are made from bristles instead of silicone, so you’ll want to keep an eye on how much you use it, especially if you have more sensitive skin.