GESKE goes global: beauty tech brand launches 250 AI skincare devices worldwide

The world of beauty tech seems to be expanding by the day, and this isn't something that's going to change. From AI skin analysis tools to the best LED face masks, the amount of products out there are endless. Did you know you can even get a collagen regenerative tool that works on the end of your toothbrush? Yep, you heard that right!

Whilst there are many well-known brands flourishing within the beauty tech industry, it isn't stopping newer brands also making a name for themselves. That's why it's refreshing to see GESKE, an emerging German beauty tech brand, produce affordable yet high-tech devices that are accessible to all beauty enthusiasts at home.

It was announced last month that GESKE was making its worldwide debut with the launch of the first holistic SmartAppGuided skincare range, featuring 250 clinically tested and innovative skincare devices. By harnessing the power of AI, GESKE aims to help users curate personalised skincare routines through its free AI-powered app, available for iOS and Android. All GESKE devices have been awarded the Dermatest seal of approval, which is the most authoritative scientific label for independently tested products that come into contact with the skin.

To find out more, we've had a look at three of GESKE's devices. Have a look below at what they are and how they work:

Sonic Thermo Facial Brush

(Image credit: GESKE)

GESKE's Sonic Thermo Facial Brush is the perfect tool to execute deep cleansing that's kind to skin. The warming metal serves as a preparatory step, utilising both heat and SmartSonic pulsations to gently open pores. There are then 18 comprehensive cleansing modes available, each offering varying massage levels.

Giving the best facial cleansing brush a run for its money, the Sonic Thermo Facial Brush features soft and flexible silicone nubs, ensuring a gentle and thorough removal of impurities from the skin. Its design perfectly aligns with facial contours, simplifying the cleaning process for all regions, including the hard to reach areas around the nose and eyes.

RRP: £39.95

Sonic Thermo Facial Brush & Face-Lifter

(Image credit: GESKE)

GESKE's Sonic Thermo Facial Brush & Face-Lifter features the groundbreaking combination of twelve thermo-deep warming pearls and extremely soft, flexible silicone nubs to achieve clean and healthy skin. The heat beads activate during facial cleansing, gently and efficiently opening the pores for a thorough cleanse.

It also incorporates anti-aging massage technology alongside lifting micro-current technology to firm and rejuvenate the skin. It's the perfect device for a facelift at home!

RRP: £49.95

MicroCurrent Face-Lifter

(Image credit: GESKE)

Goodbye to fine lines and uneven skin texture and hello to fresh, radiant skin with GESKE's MicroCurrent Face-Lifter. Gentle microcurrent pulses stimulate the muscles beneath the skin, visibly tightening it. This device banishes fine lines and minor imperfections, making them a thing of the past.

With five different microcurrent intensities, this device is versatile and perfect for both facial and body use.

RRP: £39.95

