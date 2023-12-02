Skincare on the end of a toothbrush?! CELF regeneration tool is small but mighty

Skincare and beauty technology has had a huge surge over the past few years. The advancements in beauty tech have been vast, particularly with the rise of the best LED face masks , facial toning devices and the best IPL machines . These tools have made clear, healthy and wrinkle-free skin more accessible and easy to achieve from the comfort of your home.

The most recent launch from the beauty tech market is from new company CELF. CELF has released the world’s first micro-vibration collagen regenerative tool and it works by fitting on the end of your toothbrush! Despite its new name and presence, the CELF Regeneration Station has already been scientifically proven to restore the skin’s inner structure and improve its firmness and appearance.

The CELF Regeneration Station is a pocket-sized skincare tool that uses non-invasive, epidermal and deep cellular micro vibration technology to reverse the signs of ageing. It’s designed to reduce wrinkles and fine lines while improving the skin’s texture and hyperpigmentation.

Renowned dermatologists have commented on its effectiveness, including Todd Schlesinger MD who commented that “CELF presents a remarkable opportunity for individuals to take control of their skincare journey. The fusion of low-frequency micro vibrations and gentle surface exfoliation has been shown to have remarkable benefits in reversing visible signs of ageing over time.”

So, what exactly is it and how does it work? On the surface, the CELF Regeneration Station is incredibly tiny and simple. In the box, you get a CELF dermal head and a Glide Serum which contains ultra-pure hyaluronic acid. The head itself fits onto the end of an Oral-B iO electric toothbrush and uses its power to penetrate the skin.

(Image credit: CELF)

To use the CELF Regeneration Station, you apply a thin layer of the Glide Serum to areas of your face that’s prone to wrinkles. From there, you turn on the toothbrush and run the CELF head over the areas. The movement and vibrations work to stimulate collagen production, exfoliate the skin and enhance the blood flow. The 18 non-invasive spurs on the dermal head also stimulate the lymphatic system to get rid of toxins and puffiness.

When I first heard about the CELF Regeneration Station, I was initially confused and intrigued. I’m fairly low maintenance with my skin but I (like most people!) have started to notice some fine lines around my forehead. I’ve been giving the CELF Regeneration Station a try for a week now (full review to come) and my first initial reactions have been amazed by how simple it is.

Looking at the device, it’s easy to be intimidated by it and even think it’s going to be painful. I definitely thought this as I’ve never tried this type of treatment before. But the device is simple, straightforward and fits into your routine surprisingly easily. Once you’ve cleaned your teeth, you just swap out the brush head for the CELF dermal head and you’re off. I’m looking forward to seeing the results after a couple more months of use.

Of course, you will need an Oral-B iO toothbrush for the CELF Regeneration Station to work but I hope to see this expand to more brands and models in the future. But putting the need for an electric toothbrush aside, the CELF Regeneration Station is very affordable considering the technology it provides. The CELF Regeneration Station costs £39.99 for a three months supply and is expected to hit select retailers soon.