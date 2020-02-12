Winter skincare routine: products to protect your face from cold weather

In the rush to get ready for work or kick back in front of Netflix at night, it’s easy to forget to look after your skin. But as winter bites, it’s time to step up your skincare routine, or risk developing dry, flaky and uncomfortable skin.

Of course, everyone’s skin is different and one man’s rich moisturiser is another’s potential acne, but from vitamin-infused face washes, to SPF and face oil, we’ve got something to keep everyone’s skin looking its best.

1. Dr Barbara Sturm hydrating face mist The best mist to keep your skin juicy Reasons to buy + Great for freshening up + Contains hyaluronic acid Buy from Mr Porter for £75

If you work in a highly heated or air-conditioned office and you have dry or dehydrated skin, you’ll need a little something to keep you skin happy. Face mists are brilliant because you can spritz and go without any mess or a mirror. Dr Barbara Sturm’s hydrating face mist is infused with hyaluronic acid which is great for hydrating dry and dehydrated skin, as well as purslane extract to nourish skin while protecting cells from free radicals. If that’s not enough, it’s also packed with detoxifying extracts such as lemon, aloe vera and broccoli to minimise the effects of pollution and stress.

2. Jaxon Lane rain or shine sunscreen The best SPF to block harmful rays Reasons to buy + SPF 50 + Great price Buy from Mr Porter for £26

Whether you’re whooshing down ski slopes or going for a wintery walk, an SPF is essential to block harmful rays and to keep you looking younger for longer. Jaxon Lane’s Rain or Shine moisturising sunscreen is designed to shield your skin from UVA and UBV rays and offers SPF 50+ protection. Lightweight and non-greasy, it's infused with vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, green tea, liquorice root and ginseng so it not only protects but moisturises and enlivens your skin too.

3. Clinque for Men charcoal face wash Best deep-cleaning cleanser Reasons to buy + Great price point + Deep cleaning power of charcoal + Suitable for all face types Buy from Mr Porter for £15

Washing your face in the winter isn’t always the most pleasurable experience if your bathroom is cold. But a nice face wash can help. Clinque for Men’s charcoal face wash harnesses the deep-cleaning power of charcoal, which is great for all skin types, especially those with slightly greasy complexions. The detoxifying gel formula is designed to work into a foam and draw out dirt, oil and impurities but isn’t drying. Like all Clinque products it’s non-scented, which makes it a winner for sensitive skin too.

4. Dr Barbara Sturm ski cream Best for the winter sports Reasons to buy + Hydrating, soothing solution + Designed to protect Buy from Mr Porter for £90

Gliding down ski slopes and playing in powdery snow may fun, but a dry, red face blasted by the wind and sun isn’t, so you definitely don’t want to go off-piste with your skincare. If you’re going skiing or are spending lots of time in the great but freezing outdoors, try Dr Barbara Sturm’s aptly-named Ski Cream. It’s definitely not cheap, but it does promise a lot, acting as a protective shield against wind and extreme climates. Suitable for all skin types, the cream contains balloon vine, blackcurrant oil and purslane to soothe skin and reduce redness, while shea butter and jojoba oil lock in moisture.

5. Aesop parsley seed anti-oxidant serum The best moisturising serum Reasons to buy + Natural ingredients + Lighter than creams + Beautiful packaging Reasons to avoid - Empty List £49 View at Selfridges 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Aesop may be a favourite on Instagram thanks to its seriously stylish packaging, but the skincare brand’s parsley seed range packs a botanical punch. The anti-oxidant serum is a lighter alternative to creams and can be used daily after cleaning. The aloe-vera based formula contains other botanical extracts, such as parsley and grape seed oils to soften and moisturise. Plus, it’s designed to give skin strength and flight of environmental aggressors, which is ideal for winter months and city living alike. It’s a stylish skincare solution that won’t break the bank.

6. 111SKIN vitamin C brightening cleanser Best for brightening the complexion Reasons to buy + Exfoliates and brightens in one + Can help with pigmentation problems + A good multitasker Buy from Mr Porter for £55

You remember to eat your five a day, but vitamin-infused skincare is great for keeping your face looking good too. 111SKIN’s vitamin C brightening cleanser is a great multitasker, tackling lots of issues in the time it takes to wash your face. A great addition to your morning routine during the winter months, it’s packed with radiance-boosting vitamin C to help reduce hyper-pigmentation, age spots and uneven skin tone. The exfoliating formula promises leaves your complexion looking clear, even and illuminated, which isn’t bad for a quick scrub. It’s not cheap, but it might just work miracles.

7. MALIN + GOETZ advanced renewal moisturiser The best anti-ageing moisturiser Reasons to buy + High tech formula + Free from parabens, sulphates and gluten + For all skin types Buy from Mr Porter for £66

Not all moisturisers are created equal. Sure, some are a couple of quid and do a little to keep your skin soft, but others, like MALIN + GOETZ advanced renewal moisturiser do much more. Of course, all this comes at a cost and the stylish brand’s high-tech daily moisturiser is pretty expensive. But it’s blended with antioxidant-rich meadowfoam seed oil and a combination of sugar molecules, barley and sodium hyaluronate to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, linseed extract, which is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, trap water molecules to make your skin look healthier and plumper, and apple stem cell protects against harsh environments, which is ideal in winter.

8. PERRICONE MD hypoallergenic nourishing moisturiser Best moisturiser for dry and sensitive skin Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic and gentle + Good for everyday use + Also has some anti-ageing benefits Buy from Mr Porter for £62

Everyone’s skin needs a little extra TLC in the colder months, but those with dry and sensitive complexions can really suffer as chilly winds and harsh heating take their toll. But, PERRICONE MD’s hypoallergenic nourishing moisturiser can help. Designed for specifically for dry and sensitive skin, it’s hypoallergenic and paraben-free, and harnesses the antioxidant properties of vitamin E along with with nourishing olive polyphenols. Gentle enough for everyday use, the brand also claims it’s good for keeping fine lines and wrinkles at bay.

9. Shiseido suncare UV lip color splash SPF30 Best lip balm for outdoors Reasons to buy + SPF 30 + Water-resistant + Contains natural oils Buy from Mr Porter for £24

If you’re hitting the slopes or spend a lot of time outside, it’s important to protect your lips from the elements to avoid them becoming chapped, or sunburnt if there’s snow around. Shiseido’s Suncare UV Lip Color Splash SPF30 may be a bit of a mouthful, but it will protect your lips admirably. The balm is infused with natural oils to lock in moisture, as well as that all-important SPF protection. It costs considerably more than the likes of Carmex, but it’s water resistant, you won’t need to apply it too often.

10. Anthony facial scrub Best scrub for exfoliating Reasons to buy + Soothing and brightening + Uses sand for exfoliation Reasons to avoid - Empty List Buy from Mr Porter for £36

Regular exfoliation helps keeps skin healthy and clear, and when done before shaving can reduce bumps and irritation. While it’s important all year round, it’s great for preventing patches of dry skin building up and blocking pores in the winter and can make your complexion look brighter. Anthony’s facial scrub is formulated with boro boro sand to remove dead cells, as well as soothing aloe vera, algae and chamomile. Antioxidant-rich Vitamin C is also included to protect from environmental stressors and brighten the complexion. The scrub is a handy multitasker and offers a lot of bang for its buck.

11. Byredo Tulipmania hand cream The best luxury hand cream Reasons to buy + Trendy fragrance + Easily absorbed formula + Luxe packaging Buy from Mr Porter for £30

It’s not just your face you need to look after in the cold and a hand cream is essential. Byredo’s Tulipmania hand cream is one of the trendiest options out there. Named after the infamous "tulip mania" period during the Dutch Golden Age when the flowers were in high demand, the cream is lightly fragranced with notes of Freesia and Blond Woods. Byredo’s hand cream is formulated with moisturising ingredients and has a gel-like consistency that's quick-drying and absorbent, which is a big selling point for busy men and women alike.

