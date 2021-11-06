How to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant and watch the boxing from anywhere NOW

Mexico’s pound-for-pound ring king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will be looking to add to his WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight belts as he takes on American IBF champ tonight in a much-anticipated unification showdown. Read on for your full guide to getting a Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream and watch the title fight online from anywhere.

A win for Canelo would mark the first time a single fighter will have held all four belts in the 168lbs division at the same time. But while the Mexican is a strong favorite to complete that historic feat, Plant has an unbeaten record and a glowing reputation of his own to maintain following his impressive win over Caleb Truax in January.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic boxing broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time can I live stream Canelo vs Caleb Plant?

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, November 6.

The main card started at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT, with the headline act set to begin after 12am ET / 9pm PT / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT.

How to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's big fight, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Where can I live stream Canelo vs Caleb Plant in the UK

In the UK, BT Sport Box Office has exclusive live broadcast rights to this big boxing showdown, with the broadcaster charging £19.95 for the pay-per-view event. Customers will also be able to watch the fight via their computer, mobile phone, tablet, console or TV streaming device.

BT's coverage of Canelo and Caleb Plant starts at 1am GMT, with the bill's main event's fighters not expected to start their ring walks until after 4am GMT.

As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the boxing online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay.

How to watch a Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream in the US

Those looking to stream this huge unification bout in the US will need to lay out $79.99 on the pay-per-view event via Showtime and Sling TV.

The good news is that Sling is offering a month of its streaming service for FREE, when you buy the PPV. Choose from either of its Orange or Blue package (usually priced at $35) which also gives you 30+ premium cable channels for the next 30 days, with the service available on a wide selection of devices via dedicated apps for iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Xbox One.

The main card starts for US viewers at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with Canelo and Caleb Plant set to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT.

How to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant around the world

Australian fight fans will be able to watch this super middleweight clash via via Foxtel or Kayo Sports Main Event.

The event cost $59.95 and is set to begin Down Under at midday AEDT on Sunday afternoon, with Canelo and Plant set to make their ring walks at approximately 3pm AEDT.

Dedicated online sports network DAZN has the rights to show the Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant showdown in a number of regions including New Zealand

Coverage for Kiwi's is set to start with the main card at 2pm NZDT on Sunday, with a DAZN subscription can be had for a bargain initial price of just $2.99 a month.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Canelo vs Caleb Plant as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

