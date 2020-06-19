Where to buy a face mask: we round up the best quality options

Wondering where to buy a face mask? You're not alone. The wearing of face masks as a preventative measure against the spread of coronavirus is becoming increasingly widespread – in fact, it's now a legal requirement in a number of places and situations.

On Thursday 18 June, California's health department announced that residents must cover their faces in "most settings outside the home", and in the UK, on 15 June face masks became compulsory on public transport (including trains, tubes and buses), as well as in Ubers.

Elsewhere in the world, as lockdown begins to ease, the wearing of face masks is becoming all the more important. Although wearing a mask will not stop you from getting COVID-19, it could help prevent others from catching it from you if you're carrying the virus but unaware of it.

If you're still struggling with where to buy a face mask, or what kind of mask to buy, we're here to help. Read on for everything you need to know, plus our top buying recommendations for a range of different face mask styles and types. Use the links below to jump straight to the section you want.

Our top pick right now is Vistaprint. These popular face masks are fitted around the chin and nose and come with a replaceable nanofiber filter. They're also robustly constructed, with reinforced stitching, and available in a range of styles, for both adults and kids.

Cloth face masks | Buy 1 donate 1 for £12 (multi-buy options available)

Casetify is running a buy-one-donate-one scheme with its face masks, which look simple and functional, and are available in black, white, blue or pink. There are discounted multi-buy options available, and each comes with two filters (replacements also available to purchase).View Deal

Adidas face masks | 3 for £12.95

These face masks are made with 40% recycled materials, and are easy to wash and dry each day. Plus £2 from every pack of face covers sold is being donated to Save The Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund.View Deal

HYPE face masks | £24.99 for 3 (and one donated)

Pick up a pack of these quirky-looking face masks, and HYPE will donate one to the NHS, a care home or another key worker in need. There are lots of cool designs to choose from, including speckle fade, camouflage print and tie-dye.View Deal

ASOS Design face masks | 2 for £12 at ASOS

ASOS Design has 9 different two-packs of face masks available to order, including plain and patterned options for both men and women. An easy, good value option from a trusted brand – and £1 from each sale goes to Oxfam’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Appeal, too.View Deal

Shop UK sellers of handmade face masks at Etsy

Etsy is a treasure trove of face masks. There are options in all sizes and styles, so you'll be able to find one to suit you. Go for plain cotton or cheer yourself up with something more colourful. We especially like these from Mabel & Bowes.View Deal

Wolford Face Mask | £20 at Wolford

One of the most stylish face masks around now comes from tights brand Wolford. It's not style over substance, though – as well as a sleek design, this mask boasts comfortable, machine-washable, double-layer fabric, an adjustable nose wire, face-contoured design and soft ear straps. View Deal

Man, Woman or Child face masks | From £13 for 2 at Marta Scarampi

Marta Scarampi makes a range of different face masks. There are pleated and non-pleated styles, sized for men, women, and children (you can pick up a multi-pack for the whole family). They're shipping from Italy, but delivery time is estimated at a week.

Shop all reusable fabric face masks at ebay

As any regular eBay shopper will be unsurprised to hear, the search results can be slightly hit-and-miss here. However, there are still plenty of good face mask options available on ebay, and some gems hidden in there if you hunt about a bit. Make sure you check delivery schedules before ordering.View Deal

Buff face coverings | From £12 at Cotswold Outdoor

Outdoor brand Buff is known for its multi-functional tubular headwear. Wear it as a neckerchief, then pull it up over your mouth to act as a face mask when needed. And because it's designed for sportwear, it's perfect for warmer weather – the fabric is lightweight and breathable, seam-free, and blocks UV rays. Bonus: you'll be able to continue using it after the pandemic is over.View Deal

Buff face coverings | From £14.35 at GoOutdoors

Buff has long been a favourite of hikers and outdoor-lovers with its multi-functional tubular headwear. It can be worn as a neckerchief, then pulled up to become a face mask, and the lightweight, breathable fabric is perfect for warmer weather. These are slightly more expensive than many dedicated face masks, but you'll be able to continue using it after the pandemic is over. View Deal

Where to buy a face mask in the United States

In the US, plenty of brands have shifted their usual production line to include face masks in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Lots of suppliers are also doing their bit to help by adopting a buy-one-donate-one approach, or donating profits to COVID response efforts. Here's a closer look at our top picks.

Face masks | $18 for one at Vistaprint

Durable construction, quality fabrics, and free shipping mean they're some of the most popular. These face masks feature reinforced stitching, a 3-dimensional chin structure, plus a nanofiber filter (you can also purchase replacement filters). There are also some kids' options.

Medical face masks | 50 for $29.99 at NewEgg

If you're working in a healthcare capacity and need a medical-grade mask, head to NewEgg. There's a limit of one per customer, but there's 50 in a box so it'll last you a while. Ships from the United States, and delivery times are super-speedy.View Deal

Cotton face masks | 5 for $30 at Tie Bar

Wondering where to buy cheap face masks? At just $6 per mask, you'll struggle to find a bigger bargain than these fabric face masks at The Tie Bar. They look super-smart too: there's a range of styles, patterns and colour palettes to pick from. View Deal

The Purple Face Mask | 2 for $20 at Purple

Popular mattress brand Purple has harnessed its expertise to create what might be the comfiest face mask around. There's Hyper-Elastic Polymer gel for super-stretchy ear bands that won't lose their shape or make your ears sore, and moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh for a breathable but effective mouth cover.View Deal

Protective face mask with filter | $10 for 1 at Vida

Vida face masks include a multi-layer PM2.5 Filter featuring 2 layers of Meltblown Filter and 1 layer of Carbon Activated Fabric, to effectively filter out particles. There are also adjustable straps and an integrated metal strip to keep the fit snug around your nose. Pick up one for $10 or get a multipack for a discount. Suitable for adults and children aged 5 and up.View Deal

100% cotton face masks | $14.50 for one at Bomme Studio

Free same-day shipping! Bomme Studio is selling dual-layer face masks made from sustainably made, upcycled 100% cotton fabric. These face masks have been designed in line with CDC recommendation and are being manufactured in LA, California. If you order on a weekday, there's free same-day shipping too. View Deal

Subzero face masks | From $19 each (+ one donated)

Subzero has a range of alternative face mask designs available to order, from Day of the Dead-style skulls to lips, smiley faces and even some glow-in-the-dark options. It's operating a buy-one-donate-one system, so when you order a mask, another will go to an at-risk individual.View Deal

Disposable face masks | Available to bulk buy at Gear Best

If you're a carer or need a medical-grade face mask, head to Gear Best. There are plenty of multipacks available to order right now, many with discounts (including a surprising number of flash sales) and speedy shipping options available. View Deal

Cotton face mask | $30 for 3 at Los Angeles Apparel

These face masks are 100% cotton and can be adjusted to fit snugly around your nose. They're made of machine-washable, thick French Terry fabric, available in a whole load of different colourways. Constructed in the US.View Deal

Shop US sellers of handmade face masks at Etsy

Etsy is a treasure trove of handcrafted face masks right now. There are options in a variety of sizes and fabrics, so you'll be able to find one you like. For a simple style that ships quickly, try BKBTailoring.View Deal

Liberty Elizabeth face mask | $40 at Araks

If you're after something a little more luxe, head to Araks. There are a range of high-quality, 100% cotton face masks available to order now. For every purchase, a medical-grade mask will go to a healthcare professional. View Deal

Ace face masks | $19 for one at RendallCo

These face masks are designed and made in LA. They're made from smart indigo chambray, denim, ticking stripe and dot patterns (all 100% woven cotton), and there's a copper nose strip to ensure a close fit. There's still a bit of a delay on order though – these currently shipped 7-14 days from order date.View Deal

Reusable face masks | $25 for 5 at Caraa

Bag maker Caara's face masks are constructed out of repurposed materials from its production line, to minimise waste. The company is currently donating 5% of all sales to the WHO's COVID-19 Response Funds (and you can also buy a pack to donate, if you want). They're reusable, hand-washable, and comfortable.View Deal

Protective face mask | $16.99 for 2 at Silkies

With a hydrophobic finish to repel bodily fluids, these face masks from Silkies are machine washable and reusable. They're made in the USA and available to order now. View Deal

Organic cotton face mask | $39 for 6 at Naturepedic

Ohio-based bedding company Naturepedic has designated a portion of its factory to face mask production. These masks are made with two layers of 100% organic cotton, certified to the GOTS organic standard, with adjustable straps to keep the mask secure. They're produced and sold at cost and not for profit, and there's a 5-7 business day shipping time. View Deal

Reusable face masks | 5 for $25 at Reformation

Free shipping – Pick up a multi-pack of 5 face masks at Reformation, and you can buy another set to donate to those in need. It works out at a bargain price of just $5 a mask, and your order will ship in 3-7 days.View Deal

Akings first aid face masks | $1 per mask

If you're after a disposable face mask, these are on sale at Akings. It's a dollar a mask, and you can buy in quantities of 10, 50 or 100 masks. A portion of profits is going towards donating supplies to local communities.

DIOP face masks | $15 at DIOP

Detroit-based DIOP makes streetwear inspired by the African diaspora, including these face masks based on mudcloth from Mali and handmade in Baltimore. The brand has donated over $6,000 to Feed The Frontlines, the Southwest Detroit Mutual Aid Fund, and Power a Business & Feed The Homeless.

Cotton face masks | $25 for 5 at Matteo

Pick up a set of five masks for just $25 at Matteo. Each double-layered mask is 100% cotton with 100% linen ties, and has a pocket for a you to put a filter in if you have one. They're sustainable, reusable and washable. You can also purchase masks to donate to communities in need. View Deal

Convertible face masks | From $16 at Zappos

If you're looking for something a little more full-coverage, or live in a colder area, these convertible face masks from Zappos could be ideal for you. They're designed to fit over the head, with a panel that can be pulled up and over the mouth as required. View Deal

Washable cloth face mask | $25 for 5 at Radian

Thee face masks are made from a double layer of jersey knit fabric (60% cotton, 40% polyester), with elastic ear loops. You can pick up a 5-pack, in shades of grey, black, green and blue, at Jeans company Radian. It ships in 1-3 business days, and for every pack purchased, Radian will donate a pack. There are also options for both adults and kids.View Deal

Kids' face masks | $10.99 at Nuzzles

If you have little 'uns who are resistant to donning a mask, this could help: Nuzzles makes a range of super cute face masks designed especially to appeal to kids. Suitable for children over two years old, these are made from skin-friendly, soft, breathable cotton. Shipping is free in the US.

Buff multifunctional neck gaiter | From $15 at REI Co-op

Outdoor brand Buff makes popular multi-functional neck gaiter that can be used as a great makeshift face mask. There are a variety of styles and patterns to choose from, suitable for men or women. Pop it round your neck and then pull it up over your mouth as needed. It's seam free, lightweight, machine-washable and breathable, making it perfect for warmer weather.

Where to buy face masks in Australia

200pcs Disposable Face Mouth Mask 3 Layer with Elastic Ear Loop | AU$129.99 at Kogan

These are your standard, disposable face masks with three layers of fabric and a filtration efficiency of 94% – the only difference is there’s a lot of them, 200 in fact! So if you’re after a boat-load of face masks, you should consider looking at this deal from Kogan.View Deal

10 Pack Virafree KN95 6 Ply Self Priming Particulate Respirator Face Mask N95|P2 - White | AU$79.90 at Kogan

The Virafree KN95 respirators are more effective than your regular face masks – having six purpose-built layers with a minimum Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) rating of 95%.View Deal

50pcs Disposable Face Mask With Two Free 50ml Sanitiser Packs | AU$84.95 at Jaydeebedding

Who doesn’t love a two-for-one deal? Jaydee Bedding are offering a 50 pack of disposable face masks with two free 50mL bottles of Scotts hand sanitiser – what a bargain! View Deal

3-ply Surgical Face Mask Vira-free (Single Use) 10 Pack | AU$16.45 from Superiorhealthcare

We must admit, these are pretty darn cute! These home-made face masks in adorable cherry fabric are machine washable so you can wear it as many times as you like. You can grab yours on eBay and it will be shipped to your door within a couple of days.View Deal

FluFree 50x Pack Disposable 3-Ply Face Masks – Light Blue | AU$89 at Harvey Norman

With an easy pack for convenience that is suitable for travel or commuting, this one-size-fits-all face mask has a 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency rating (BFE) that covers your nose, mouth and chin for full protection against those airborne nasties. View Deal

Blue Disposable Surgical Face Masks 3 Ply With Earloop Latex Free | AU$7.95 at Dick Smith

If you’re after just one (or a couple) face masks without purchasing the whole kit-and-kaboodle, this deal is for you. These latex free, 3-ply layer surgical masks will offer you the protection you’re looking for without breaking the bank.View Deal

DOCHEM Premium Elite Disposable Surgical Face Mask 3-ply with Earloop Plus - 25 Masks | AU$75 at ThePharmacy

Dochem is a professional manufacturer of high quality dental and medical disposable supplies so you know these face masks come from a reputable source. With a proven BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency) of 99.3% and CE certification, you’ll feel like a medical professional while also protecting yourself against airborne germs.View Deal

50 X Protective Disposable Face Mask Medical Masks 3 Layer | AU$61 at Becextec

Like the deal above, these face masks offered by Becextec are great if you want to purchase a bulk supply. Perfect storing in your home, car, purse or your child's back-pack ready for when they go back to school.View Deal

150 X Protective Disposable Face Mask Medical Masks 3 Layers | AU$147 at Becextec

Do you have a big family and need a lot of face masks to hand around? Well this 150 pack of disposable medical face masks will surely come in handy. Made with three-layers, non-woven fiber and soft, breathable fabric, these throwaway face marks will provide an extra layer of protection against transferable germs.View Deal

Should I be wearing a face mask?

The CDC added the wearing of face masks to its recommendations in early April 2020, and in mid-May the UK government revised its official advice along the same lines.

The wearing of face masks and other mouth coverings continues to be a hot discussion topic, with official advice changing as we begin to understand more about COVID-19. At the start of April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the leading national public health institute in the US – altered its advice, and is now recommending people wear a non-medical face mask when out and about. Whether it's mandatory or not depends on which state you're in.

The UK added the wearing of face masks to its official advice in mid-May, following a statement made earlier in the month by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (read the full statement here). Guidelines advise citizens to wear mask in enclosed spaces and situations where it's difficult to social distance effectively, such as in the supermarket and on public transport.

What kind of face mask works best?

There are a lot of different types of face masks. Medical-grade face masks, including surgical masks and N95 masks, are in very short supply, so it's mainly non-medical face masks that are being recommended to the general public.

For example, the UK document regarding face masks states: "A face covering is not the same as a facemask such as the surgical masks or respirators used as part of personal protective equipment by healthcare and other workers. These supplies must continue to be reserved for those who need it." Here's a closer look at the different types of face mask.

Surgical masks

Surgical face masks are probably what you think of when you think of a face mask. These are disposable, single-use masks made from pleated synthetic fabric. The fabric is breathable and these masks don't form an airtight seal against the face. How well they filter pathogens varies according to different studies. They're in very short supply at the moment.

Respirator masks

Respirators are the most effective at filtering pathogens. These are fitted to the face and sealed to keep pathogens out, and tested rigorously by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

There are a few different types, with different efficiency rates. For particles 100-300 nanometres in size: N95 respirators can filter 95% of particles; N99 respirators filter 99% of particles; and N100 respirators filter 99.7% of particles. Coronavirus is estimated to be 125 nm in size.

Respirator masks are in short supply at the moment.

Fabric face masks

Finally, there's homemade fabric masks, which are the least effective of the bunch at filtering pathogens. However, the research we have so far suggests that wearing one is still much better than not wearing one when it comes to reducing the likelihood of you unknowingly passing on the virus to others.

There are a few elements that affect how effective cloth face masks are at filtering pathogens. One is the fabric it's made from – porous fabrics don't keep out tiny droplets very well. The CDC suggests two layers of tightly woven 100% cotton. Adding a filter, such as a coffee filter or paper towel, can help make your fabric face mask more effective.

Fit is also all-important. Gaps around your nose and jaw will make your mask much less effective. If your mask fits snugly around your nose and face, this should help improve the situation.

Can a face mask protect me from coronavirus?

The wearing of face masks is geared more towards keeping others healthy than protecting yourself. If someone with COVID-19 wears a face mask, this could prevent them from accidentally infecting other people – which is all the more important as the highest amount of viral transmission happens early on in the course of the disease, so infected people may be contagious before they start showing symptoms.

A study from Hong Kong found that wearing surgical masks could reduce the spread of COVID-19 by as much as 75%. A team of scientists in Hong Kong conducted a study using hamsters (more details here).

Some official bodies have been reluctant to recommend the wearing of face masks, fearing that it could have the knock-on effect of making people less disciplined about social distancing rules. There's also a massive shortage of medical-grade face masks, and encouraging everyone to wear one could reduce availability for those medical professionals and healthcare workers who need it most.

How to make your own face mask

Can't get hold of a face mask, or want to leave the remaining stocks for medical professionals? It's relatively easy to make your own basic face mask, and you don't even need specialist equipment.

Here's a short video showing you how to make a homemade face mask using a T-shirt, scarf or bandana.

The CDC recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission".

However, your first priorities should still be to stay in your home as much as possible, observe physical distancing rules, and use hand sanitiser or wash your hands properly and regularly. Read the CDC advice on wearing a face mask here.