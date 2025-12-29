I test men's fragrances for a living – these are my top picks from the early January sales

With the end of year sales now well underway, many will be looking to snag a bargain before the calendar changes for good. If you're a fan of great men's fragrances, now is a fantastic time to shop, with big discounts on bottles from top brands.

As T3's resident men's fragrance expert, I've spent some time trawling through the sales, to find some top picks just for you. The early sales have already proven their popularity, with some bargains I saw on Boxing Day already gone now.

With that in mind, it's worth jumping quickly on anything which takes your fancy. There's no telling when any of the items on sale will be back in stock – especially at prices like these – so I don't recommend hemming and hawing over your decision.

What day do Boxing Day sales start?

While you'd be forgiven for thinking that the start day for the Boxing Day sales is fairly obvious, you'd be wrong. While many of the in-store bargains started on the 26th of December, online sales have been ongoing for much longer, with some even starting the week before Christmas.

The end date of the sales is much less defined. In the past, we've seen these events drag on towards the end of January, and there's every chance they could do again here. One thing to note, though, it that these sales tend to include more end of line products, so when they're gone, they might not come back.

Where can the best deals on men's fragrances be found?

While you can often find deals from a variety of different retailers, here at T3, we only showcase those from trusted partners we've worked with for years. That should give you some peace of mind about what you're buying – that it's real, and from a site which isn't trying to scam you.

That includes brands like LOOKFANTASTIC, Sephora, Boots and more.