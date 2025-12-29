I test men's fragrances for a living – these are my top picks from the early January sales

Hot picks from Ralph Lauren, Versace, Maison Margiela and more

Versace Eros EDP
With the end of year sales now well underway, many will be looking to snag a bargain before the calendar changes for good. If you're a fan of great men's fragrances, now is a fantastic time to shop, with big discounts on bottles from top brands.

As T3's resident men's fragrance expert, I've spent some time trawling through the sales, to find some top picks just for you. The early sales have already proven their popularity, with some bargains I saw on Boxing Day already gone now.

Maison Margiela Replica Candle Trio
Maison Margiela Replica Candle Trio: was £150 now £40 at Boots.com
A rogue choice up first, this candle trio from Maison Margiela is an absolute bargain, and one which is going straight in my basket.

Ralph Lauren Polo Red EDT 125ml
Ralph Lauren Polo Red EDT 125ml: was £85 now £42.50 at Boots.com
This Ralph Lauren scent was my go-to pick many moons ago, and it's half price right now.

Montblanc Legend EDP 50ml
Montblanc Legend EDP 50ml: was £58 now £43.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK
A fresh scent from Montblanc is available at a killer price.

BOSS Bottled Night EDT 200ml
BOSS Bottled Night EDT 200ml: was £123 now £50 at Boots.com
This iconic scent from BOSS is better than half price right now.

Versace Eros EDP 100ml
Versace Eros EDP 100ml: was £126 now £94.50 at Sephora UK
Versace Eros is a must-have scent, and you can save a cool 25% on the Eau de Parfum strength at Sephora.

Versace Eros Najim gift set
Versace Eros Najim gift set: was £126 now £94.50 at Sephora UK
Snag Versace's Middle Eastern scent with a travel sized bottle and a travel bag for even less.

Versace Oud Noir EDP 100ml
Versace Oud Noir EDP 100ml: was £130 now £97.50 at Sephora UK
This elegant bottle from Versace is over £30 off right now.

What day do Boxing Day sales start?

While you'd be forgiven for thinking that the start day for the Boxing Day sales is fairly obvious, you'd be wrong. While many of the in-store bargains started on the 26th of December, online sales have been ongoing for much longer, with some even starting the week before Christmas.

The end date of the sales is much less defined. In the past, we've seen these events drag on towards the end of January, and there's every chance they could do again here. One thing to note, though, it that these sales tend to include more end of line products, so when they're gone, they might not come back.

Where can the best deals on men's fragrances be found?

While you can often find deals from a variety of different retailers, here at T3, we only showcase those from trusted partners we've worked with for years. That should give you some peace of mind about what you're buying – that it's real, and from a site which isn't trying to scam you.

That includes brands like LOOKFANTASTIC, Sephora, Boots and more.

Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

