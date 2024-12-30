Didn't get an LED face mask for Christmas? These 5 options are still reduced in the Boxing Day sales

The best LED face masks have taken the beauty world by storm this year, becoming a must-have on nearly every beauty lover's Christmas list. However, if you didn’t manage to snag one under the tree, don’t worry – there are still plenty of fantastic options available in the best Boxing Day deals.
From renowned brands to hidden gems, there’s something to suit everyone’s needs, and you won't have to spend a fortune to get your hands on one. Here are the best Boxing Day LED face mask deals, handpicked by yours truly to make your bargain hunt effortless.
I’m a big fan of the Silk’n LED face mask, and it was one of the first models that truly demonstrated the transformative effects of light therapy on the skin. For a deeper dive into my experience, check out my full review.
The Sensse Professional is the cheapest option in this list, but it still features four pre-programmed colour treatment modes. That's pretty impressive for such an affordable mask!
With over 25 years’ experience, dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross knows pretty much everything there is to know about skincare. His LED face mask offers three treatment options to target wrinkles and spots at the same time, and it's suitable for all skin types.
The TheraFace Mask is an award-winning, FDA cleared LED skincare mask with vibration therapy. It's certainly got a different look to the others in the list, but our reviewer absolutely loved it. Check out her full review for more.
MZ Skin's second-generation LED mask exudes luxury, but it's got a price tag that matches. This is by far one of the best LED face masks I've tried, and everything about it showcases its exceptional quality. If you have the budget, this is the ultimate choice.
Take a look at my TikTok video below for more information on how LED face masks work:
@t3dotcom ♬ original sound - T3
