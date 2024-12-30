Didn't get an LED face mask for Christmas? These 5 options are still reduced in the Boxing Day sales

The best LED face masks have taken the beauty world by storm this year, becoming a must-have on nearly every beauty lover's Christmas list. However, if you didn’t manage to snag one under the tree, don’t worry – there are still plenty of fantastic options available in the best Boxing Day deals.

From renowned brands to hidden gems, there’s something to suit everyone’s needs, and you won't have to spend a fortune to get your hands on one. Here are the best Boxing Day LED face mask deals, handpicked by yours truly to make your bargain hunt effortless.

Dr Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro LED Face Mask: With over 25 years’ experience, dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross knows pretty much everything there is to know about skincare. His LED face mask offers three treatment options to target wrinkles and spots at the same time, and it's suitable for all skin types.

Take a look at my TikTok video below for more information on how LED face masks work: