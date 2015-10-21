Want a hoverboard? Here's how you can get one

Previous Next 1/7

Real hoverboards

Welcome to the future. 2015: this isn't what Back to the Future promised us. We don't all own hoverboards and we're still microwaving those disappointing Chicago Town pizzas rather than chowing down on ones that expand from five inches to 20 when you bung them in the hydrator. But hoverboards are real.

Or at least some of them are. We're going to run through all the ways you can get both the real hoverboard experience, and give a nod to a few things that aren't really hoverboards at all, but get you some of the feel. And potentially a broken ankle.

Get those calf muscles prepped.

