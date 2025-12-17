Your Tado smart thermostat just got new feature that makes it easier to control your hot water

QUICK SUMMARY Tado has announced its new Hydronic Balancing feature for its smart thermostats. Available now across Europe, this new feature ensures hot water is evenly distributed around the house without any replacements or plumbers needed.

Your Tado smart thermostat just got a new feature that makes it much easier to control your hot water distribution than before. Tado’s new Hydronic Balancing feature allows users to digitally distribute hot water across the home without needing to call in a plumber or replace any radiator valves.

As of this week, Tado is rolling out its new Hydronic Balancing feature to its European users. Available on its Tado X Smart Radiator Thermostats, you can now use your thermostat and the accompanying Tado app to balance your heating systems and water flow in your home using software rather than physical labour.

For those of you new to hydronic balancing – so was I up until recently! – it’s a method that maximises your heating system by evenly distributing hot water across the home. Aside from ensuring your home is well heated, this helps manage your energy usage and waste.

However, up until now, the traditional method of hydronic balancing involved a professional plumber draining the system and replacing your radiator valves, which could be inconvenient and costly for some homeowners. Now, Tado has introduced a software-based alternative to this practice, which uses your smart thermostat instead of radiator valves, making it easier, more cost-effective and accessible.

(Image credit: Tado)

Now available for EU users of Tado’s X Smart Thermostats , you don’t need to replace any hardware or drain your heating system. Instead, you can fit the Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat yourself without having to call anyone in to help you.

From there, Tado X Smart Thermostat users can keep an eye on their boiler or heat pump, and ensure its distributing hot water evenly around the house. This feature should eliminate any heating issues like overheating or cold spots, and help you to cut down on your energy consumption.

The new Hydronic Balancing feature from Tado is available today on all Tado X devices and with the Tado AI Assist subscription which is priced at £3.99 / €3.99 a month or £29.99 / €29.99 a year.