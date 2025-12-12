EE just gifted UK broadband customers with a Wi-Fi 7-flavoured upgrade

Quick Summary EE now offers Wi-Fi 7 hardware as standard with all of its full fibre broadband packages in the UK. This includes the new Smart Hub 7 Plus, which is capable of stable, low latency Wi-Fi connectivity.

When considering a broadband plan, many customers will look at the headline speeds on offer, but fewer will take into account how effective the home network hardware will be in delivering it. You might have 1Gbps broadband, but is your Wi-Fi router up to scratch?

That's why it's highly recommended that you also look at the router, extender or smart hub on offer too – and EE boasts that it's the first major UK provider to make that decision easier. It has announced that all of its full fibre plans now come with Wi-Fi 7 smart hubs and extenders.

It has reconfigured its home broadband plans and launched a new Smart Hub 7 Plus router, and Wi-Fi Extender 7 Plus. These will be offered on all full fibre plans with speeds up to 1Gbps. The existing (and more powerful) Smart Hub 7 Pro and Wi-Fi Extender 7 Pro will continue to be available on 1.6Gbps plans.

What is EE's Smart Hub 7 Plus?

The Smart Hub 7 Plus is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router capable of handling speeds up to 1Gbps. Its biggest benefits (over Wi-Fi 6 routers and below) are lower wireless latency and the ability to handle more connections at once, with less drop out in speeds.

For example, if you have a household full of wireless devices, all connecting to your home network at once, you might experience lower internet speeds or stability when streaming video or gaming. But Wi-Fi 7 tech is more capable of handling such requests.

EE claims that its new hub is more intelligent, therefore, and can give the best Wi-Fi coverage depending on need and circumstances. It also enhances a connection based on its use, such as when working from home.

The Wi-Fi 7 extender can also stretch the signal further, by placing it in another room.

EE's Wi-Fi 7 full fibre broadband plans – speeds and pricing

There are four full fibre plans available from EE – Core, Standard, Premium and Ultimate – with the latter two able to be upgraded to receive a maximum of 1.6Gbps speeds.

Pricing starts at £28.99 per month for up to 74Mbps speeds, with £39.99 per month securing up to 900Mbps. You then add one of the plans at an additional cost (apart from Core, which is included as standard).

As an example, Ultimate will cost £20 per month extra for a Smart Hub 7 Pro and Wi-Fi Extender 7 Pro and a few other features – so the monthly cost for 900Mbps on Ultimate will be £59.99. You can then boost that to 1.6Gbps maximum speeds for an additional fee, so will pay £75.99 for that ultrafast plan.

EE is also offering the new Wi-Fi 7 devices separately, as add-ons to its broadband plans, A Wi-Fi Extender 7 Plus will cost £10 extra per month, while a Smart Hub 7 Pro and Wi-Fi Extender 7 Pro bundle will be £15 extra per month on a 24-month contract.

You can find out more details on EE's dedicated full fibre broadband webpages.