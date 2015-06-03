Cooking in style: Design classics for your kitchen

Previous Next 1/10

Swank up your kitchen

If you're looking for the best kitchen appliances, you can't go wrong with a true design classic.

Give your kitchen a much needed makeover with our pick of the most iconic appliances available. We've chosen the very best in designer toasters, kettles and coffee machines, ovens, fridges and mixers that balance beauty and brains in equal measure.

