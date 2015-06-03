Cooking in style: Design classics for your kitchen

By Chris Haslam
Swank up your kitchen
If you're looking for the best kitchen appliances, you can't go wrong with a true design classic.
Give your kitchen a much needed makeover with our pick of the most iconic appliances available. We've chosen the very best in designer toasters, kettles and coffee machines, ovens, fridges and mixers that balance beauty and brains in equal measure.
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer
The technology has hardly changed in 100 years, but if you want the best of the best mixers for baking and beating you need an Artisan. Huge capacity, bomb proof all-metal construction and the planetary motion action provides fast and thorough mixing. And best of all, if you wouldn't know a whole wheat bloomer if it bit you on the baps, any one of the 13 colours would make your kitchen instantly cool.
From £379 | Kitchenaid
Aga iTotal
Iconic in every sense and now keeping up with tech trends, the AGA cast iron range cooker has been given a thoroughly modern makeover. The all electric Total Control can be controlled via SMS or dedicated app. AGAs are notoriously inefficient but the app allows you to heat individual ovens ahead of time so it is ready for cooking when you are.
£9,595 | Aga
Bugatti Volo 2-Slice Toaster
If you want understated, choose the timeless Dualit Classic, but for drool-inducing looks in nine bold colours the Volo has a motorised lift system, six precise electronic browning levels and elegant one-touch controls. As if heating bread wasn't exciting enough!
£170 | Selfridges
Kenwood kMix filter coffee maker
Take your pick from anything in the Kenwood kMix range and you'll get good value, solid performance and great looks whether you're after a stick blender, stand mixer, kettle, toaster or coffee maker. The coffee percolator is far from fancy, but if you want up to six cups ready in minutes without the faff of an espresso machine, it is hard to beat.
£69.99, Currys.co.uk
Sage by Heston Blumenthal Barista Express
We've tested machines twice the price with half the features and none of the looks. This bean-to-cup has pro-style build quality, adjustable temperature and 18 grind settings so you can extract every drop of flavour to create the perfect espresso.
£549 | Sage
Smeg FAB28QO1 fridge freezer
We love a hulking great stainless steel fridge freezer as much as the next Alpha Male, but when it comes to downright desirability it is difficult to overlook the retro FAB range from Smeg. Available in 11 head turning colours the FAB28QG1 has masses of space (256 litres) and energy saving A++ rating.
£948 | Smeg
SodaStream Source Light Wood Drinksmaker
Getting Busy with the Fizzy couldn't get any cooler thanks to Yves Béhar (also designed the Jawbone Up) who recently turned his attention to the humble SodaStream. The result is Source, an achingly hip way to carbonate water, available in plastic, metal and our favourite beech wood finish.
And yes you can still get all the sticky flavours including Cola, Cherry and Dandelion & Burdock… if you really have to.
£150 | Sodastream
Vitamix TNC Blender
Beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beholder, and while the Vitamix range can't be called classically good looking if you are into gadgets that outperform the rest at blitzing, crushing, blending and general pulverising, you'll love this like your first born son.
£459 | Vitamix
Hotpoint WK30EAX0UK
Great value, hi-tech and stylish, this digital kettle from Hotpoint costs less than most standard stainless steel designs but boasts a tea-urn-filling 1.7litre capacity and has six temperature settings to take care of all your herbal infused needs.
£69.95 | Hotpoint