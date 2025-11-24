5 XL air fryers with big price drops this Black Friday

Whether you have a big family or enjoy batch cooking – there’s a large capacity air fryer here for you

Black Friday XL air fryer deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in Deals

The best air fryer Black Friday deals are in full swing, and the XL models are seeing some impressive price drops. Whether you want to cook big family meals or just love having extra space to batch cook, there are many models to choose from.

We're already putting together the best air fryer deals over on our live hub, but if you're looking for something a little bigger, you'll find five discounted XL air fryers on offer below.

Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ400UK Air Fryer
Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ400UK Air Fryer : was £229.99 now £158 at Currys
Read moreRead less

Ninja is known for its large air fryers, but the Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone is a classic option. We've also never seen it be this cheap, so go and grab yours quickly!

View Deal
Philips Airfryer 3000 Series
Philips Airfryer 3000 Series: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

If we had to choose, the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series is one of our all time favourites. The slightly smaller drawer is perfect for sides, whilst the main one can fit an entire small chicken.

View Deal
Tower T17088 Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer
Tower T17088 Vortx 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £119.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Complete with two large 4.5-litre baskets, this air fryer from Tower is perfect for batch cooking. It also has an impressive amount of pre-set options, which is always very handy.

View Deal
Tefal Jamie Oliver Dual Drawer Air Fryer & Grill
Tefal Jamie Oliver Dual Drawer Air Fryer & Grill: was £199.99 now £99.99 at John Lewis
Read moreRead less

This Tefal Jamie Oliver air fryer is a large-capacity option with two drawers and non-stick grills for easy cooking and cleaning.

View Deal
Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer
Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £186 at Ninja UK
Read moreRead less

Just because it’s stacked doesn’t mean it skimps on capacity. The Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer still has an impressive 9.5-litre capacity, which is more than enough for most households.

View Deal
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.