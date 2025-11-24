5 XL air fryers with big price drops this Black Friday
Whether you have a big family or enjoy batch cooking – there’s a large capacity air fryer here for you
The best air fryer Black Friday deals are in full swing, and the XL models are seeing some impressive price drops. Whether you want to cook big family meals or just love having extra space to batch cook, there are many models to choose from.
We're already putting together the best air fryer deals over on our live hub, but if you're looking for something a little bigger, you'll find five discounted XL air fryers on offer below.
Read moreRead less▼
Ninja is known for its large air fryers, but the Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone is a classic option. We've also never seen it be this cheap, so go and grab yours quickly!
Read moreRead less▼
If we had to choose, the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series is one of our all time favourites. The slightly smaller drawer is perfect for sides, whilst the main one can fit an entire small chicken.
Read moreRead less▼
Complete with two large 4.5-litre baskets, this air fryer from Tower is perfect for batch cooking. It also has an impressive amount of pre-set options, which is always very handy.
Read moreRead less▼
This Tefal Jamie Oliver air fryer is a large-capacity option with two drawers and non-stick grills for easy cooking and cleaning.
Read moreRead less▼
Just because it’s stacked doesn’t mean it skimps on capacity. The Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer still has an impressive 9.5-litre capacity, which is more than enough for most households.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.