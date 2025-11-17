Want a Ninja coffee machine this Black Friday? This is the best bundle I've found
The Ninja Luxe Café and two accessories for £30 cheaper than the machine alone? Surely not…
It’s really easy to keep an eye out for types of products in the Black Friday sales, whether that’s one of the best mattresses or something new for your smart home. However, if you’re after a specific model from a specific brand, things can get a little trickier.
That said, I suspect the Ninja Luxe Café will be on a lot of people’s wish lists this year, and if it’s on yours, you’ll want to see this deal I’ve just found. Very has launched a Ninja Home Barista Bundle for £469, down from £619 – that’s nearly £150 off.
For context, the Ninja Luxe Café is currently £499.99 on Ninja’s own site just for the machine, so with this Very bundle you’re effectively getting the Ninja Coffee Knock Box and Ninja Sip Perfect Travel Mug for free – plus a £30 saving on top. Pretty good, right?
This bundle includes the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Coffee Machine along with the Ninja Coffee Knock Box and Ninja Sip Perfect Travel Mug. That's three products for less than £470!
The bundle includes the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Coffee Machine along with the two accessories mentioned above. The machine lets you create a huge range of barista-style hot and cold drinks in minutes, and its Barista Assist Technology will automate and recommend settings for you. I gave it four stars in my review last year, so definitely check that out if you’re curious.
The Ninja Coffee Knock Box is ideal for quickly disposing of used grounds, keeping your coffee station tidy without the usual mess. The 400ml Ninja Sip Perfect Travel Mug uses clever HeatStore Technology to bring hot drinks down to the perfect sipping temperature in minutes, with a LockLeak lid that helps prevent spills.
I’m seeing a lot of Black Friday deals right now, but this is easily one of the best coffee machine bundles I’ve come across – especially if you’ve had your eye on the Ninja. Grab it whilst you can!
