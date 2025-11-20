10 retro kitchen appliances that are heavily reduced in the Black Friday sales

Retro kitchen appliances are everywhere at the moment, especially if you’re going for that timeless, vintage-inspired look in your home. As a result, there are loads of brands offering some great picks – and with Black Friday approaching, many of these products have been added to the sales.

Below, you’ll find our top 10 retro kitchen appliance picks that have had huge price cuts in the Black Friday sales. From the best coffee machines to scales, stand mixers to blenders, there’s something for everyone.

Smeg CGF11 coffee grinder: was £219.95 now £149.95 at SMEG Read more Read less ▼ It wouldn’t be a retro kitchen appliance roundup without something from Smeg, and the CGF11 Coffee Grinder is the perfect example. With conical burrs to maintain a consistent grind and three precision settings, this grinder is key to a perfect brew every time.

Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer: was £429.99 now £229.99 at kenwoodworld.com Read more Read less ▼ A stand mixer screams retro, and the Kenwood kMix has it all. Bake, whip and knead your way to perfect cakes, breads, biscuits and more – all for less this Black Friday.

Salter Retro 3.5L Slow Cooker: was £29.99 now £26.99 at salter.com Read more Read less ▼ You’ll need to input the code EARLYBF10 at checkout to access the discount, but this retro slow cooker is the ultimate kitchen companion. Finished in stylish cream, it holds 3.5 litres, which ideal for batch cooking for the whole family.

KitchenAid Pure Power Blender: was £149 now £126.65 at KitchenAid UK Read more Read less ▼ The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender lets you whiz up snacks, drinks and meals whilst looking amazing. Discounts are available across all colours, making it a great addition to any kitchen.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer: was £179 now £125.30 at KitchenAid UK Read more Read less ▼ The 7-speed cordless retro handheld mixer gives you the freedom to mix wherever you want. The included battery lasts up to 60 minutes, perfect for whipping, stirring or beating without being tethered to the socket.