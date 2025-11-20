10 retro kitchen appliances that are heavily reduced in the Black Friday sales
Whether it’s Smeg or Salter, there’s a vintage favourite here for you
Retro kitchen appliances are everywhere at the moment, especially if you’re going for that timeless, vintage-inspired look in your home. As a result, there are loads of brands offering some great picks – and with Black Friday approaching, many of these products have been added to the sales.
Below, you’ll find our top 10 retro kitchen appliance picks that have had huge price cuts in the Black Friday sales. From the best coffee machines to scales, stand mixers to blenders, there’s something for everyone.
It wouldn’t be a retro kitchen appliance roundup without something from Smeg, and the CGF11 Coffee Grinder is the perfect example. With conical burrs to maintain a consistent grind and three precision settings, this grinder is key to a perfect brew every time.
A stand mixer screams retro, and the Kenwood kMix has it all. Bake, whip and knead your way to perfect cakes, breads, biscuits and more – all for less this Black Friday.
With a vintage flair, the Haden Highclere Collection combines a timeless feel with modern features. The kettle has a traditional stove-top shape, and the four-slice toaster matches perfectly for a coordinated look.
You’ll need to input the code EARLYBF10 at checkout to access the discount, but this retro slow cooker is the ultimate kitchen companion. Finished in stylish cream, it holds 3.5 litres, which ideal for batch cooking for the whole family.
The De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine is compact but powerful. With a 1-litre capacity, 15-bar professional pump, milk frothing wand, 2-tier drip tray and auto shut-off, it’s perfect for rich espresso with retro style.
The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender lets you whiz up snacks, drinks and meals whilst looking amazing. Discounts are available across all colours, making it a great addition to any kitchen.
With both analogue and digital displays, these Smeg kitchen scales offer timeless style and precise accuracy, which is everything you could ask for in a retro-inspired gadget.
The 7-speed cordless retro handheld mixer gives you the freedom to mix wherever you want. The included battery lasts up to 60 minutes, perfect for whipping, stirring or beating without being tethered to the socket.
Add a bit of pink vintage glamour with the Salter Coffee Machine. Its 20-bar pressure ensures rich flavour extraction, and the 1.35-litre removable water tank makes refilling easy.
Finally, the De’Longhi Icona Vintage Kettle adds a touch of class to your kitchen. With a cream and mahogany design, water level indicator, swivel base and 1.7-litre capacity, it’s a stylish and practical addition for any home.
