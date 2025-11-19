Smeg's trendiest coffee machine is incredibly cheap in this early Black Friday deal
You can currently get up to £320 off!
We all love the look of a Smeg coffee machine… until you scroll down and see the price. Yes, they’re stunning, but when they hover around the £700 mark, it’s definitely worth a second thought.
That’s why Black Friday is the perfect time to grab one, and whilst Smeg's Black Friday sale is on the smaller side, plenty of other retailers are stepping in.
Right now, the Smeg 50s Style BCC12EGMUK Bean to Cup Coffee Machine is a massive £300 off at AO, making it almost half price.
Perfect for lazy Sundays or hectic Mondays, the Smeg Bean to Cup coffee machine holds 150g of beans and 1.4 litres of water, with 30 grind settings for your ideal brew. Its Thermoblock system keeps water at the perfect temperature, and it automatically naps when not in use.
It’s reduced at John Lewis, Argos and Harvey Norman as well, all of which have listed it for around £550. Smeg itself has also applied a £300 discount, but the AO deal really stands out, especially if you're an AO member. Not only do you get the big discount, but you can grab an extra £20 off and free next day delivery too.
The big saving applies to the Matte Green model, with smaller discounts on the black and white versions. I actually fell in love with this exact colourway when I reviewed the Smeg KLF03 kettle earlier this year, and I can confirm it’s just as gorgeous in person.
This is the cheapest I’ve ever seen the BCC12EGMUK, so if you’ve been eyeing it up, now’s the moment. Grab it before it disappears, and don’t forget to check out our full review for all the details!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.