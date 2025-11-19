Smeg's trendiest coffee machine is incredibly cheap in this early Black Friday deal

We all love the look of a Smeg coffee machine… until you scroll down and see the price. Yes, they’re stunning, but when they hover around the £700 mark, it’s definitely worth a second thought.

That’s why Black Friday is the perfect time to grab one, and whilst Smeg's Black Friday sale is on the smaller side, plenty of other retailers are stepping in.

Right now, the Smeg 50s Style BCC12EGMUK Bean to Cup Coffee Machine is a massive £300 off at AO, making it almost half price.

Smeg 50s Style BCC12EGMUK Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: was £699 now £399 at AO.com Perfect for lazy Sundays or hectic Mondays, the Smeg Bean to Cup coffee machine holds 150g of beans and 1.4 litres of water, with 30 grind settings for your ideal brew. Its Thermoblock system keeps water at the perfect temperature, and it automatically naps when not in use.

It’s reduced at John Lewis, Argos and Harvey Norman as well, all of which have listed it for around £550. Smeg itself has also applied a £300 discount, but the AO deal really stands out, especially if you're an AO member. Not only do you get the big discount, but you can grab an extra £20 off and free next day delivery too.

The big saving applies to the Matte Green model, with smaller discounts on the black and white versions. I actually fell in love with this exact colourway when I reviewed the Smeg KLF03 kettle earlier this year, and I can confirm it’s just as gorgeous in person.

This is the cheapest I’ve ever seen the BCC12EGMUK, so if you’ve been eyeing it up, now’s the moment. Grab it before it disappears, and don’t forget to check out our full review for all the details!