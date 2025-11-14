This luxury coffee machine has had a huge £600 price drop at John Lewis

Whilst the best bean-to-cup coffee machines are definitely an investment, that doesn’t mean you don’t want the best price possible. That’s why shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday are the perfect time to grab what you want without spending too much – and it’s our job to find the very best deals for you.

Right now, the Siemens TQ515GB9 bean-to-cup coffee machine has had a 600 price cut in John Lewis’ early Black Friday sale. The retailer is gradually rolling out more deals ahead of the big day, but this one is by far one of the most impressive we’ve seen so far.

To check out the Siemens TQ515GB9 deal, click the link below – or keep reading for more on this luxury coffee machine.

As well as performing brilliantly, the Siemens TQ515GB9 looks the part too. It features a full-colour touchscreen at the top, with up to 10 coffee options including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos. You can even customise the volume and strength of your drink directly via the display.

Thanks to its built-in CeramDrive grinder, the TQ515GB9 grinds coffee beans to a fine, even consistency, ensuring the best-tasting coffee every time. The aromaDouble Shot feature also automatically grinds and brews two single espressos instead of one, giving your coffee the perfect strength while reducing bitterness.

It also comes with an integrated, removable milk container and can make two drinks at once. The autoMilk Clean function flushes the system after each use, making maintenance easy.