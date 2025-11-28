Forget Ninja – this Tower air fryer is now just £29 in cheap Black Friday deal

Forget Ninja – if you’re looking for a cheap Black Friday deal on a new air fryer, I’ve found the very best (and cheapest) discount on the Tower Vortx 4L Digital Air Fryer.

Originally priced at £49, the Tower Vortx 4L Digital Air Fryer is now just £29 in the Very Black Friday sale – but you’ll want to be quick as it’s selling fast.

Shop the Tower Vortx 4L Digital Air Fryer deal

For those living in small spaces or solo diners, the Tower Vortx 4L Digital Air Fryer is an excellent choice. This air fryer ’s compact design takes up minimal space and its four litres of capacity can cook a surprising amount of food.

I’ve been covering Black Friday for five years now, and this is the cheapest I’ve seen an air fryer drop to. But don’t let the low price convince you that this air fryer isn’t good quality – Tower is a reliable, premium brand that makes air fryers that work expertly well and last a while.

Tower Vortx 4L Digital Air Fryer: was £49 now £29 at very.co.uk Get the Tower Vortx 4L Digital Air Fryer for just £29 in the Very Black Friday sale. Its 4-litre basket can cook up to four portions at a time, so while it’s small in size, it can cook for families of four or help with meal prepping. It looks great too, with its simple design and easy-to-use touchscreen.

Tower is best known for its Vortx technology which works by rapidly circulating hot air around your food. Not only does this mean the Tower Vortx 4L Digital Air Fryer can cook your meal quicker than an oven, but it also uses minimal amounts of oil for less clean-up and healthier meals.

The Tower Vortx 4L Digital Air Fryer comes with six pre-set functions, including air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat and keep warm. It also has a 60-minute timer and a shake reminder to ensure you’re cooking your food evenly and efficiently.