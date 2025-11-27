Ninja's best-looking air fryer has just been reduced in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Kitchen lovers lost their minds when Ninja dropped its Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer 9.5L in a gorgeous stone gold finish earlier this year. Sleek, stylish and basically designed to be shown off, it was no surprise that it instantly sold out.

Since then, Ninja has released a few new colour options and other brands have tried to recreate it… but the original hasn’t reappeared on Ninja’s own site.

However, as it’s Black Friday and I’ve been trawling through what feels like thousands of discounted products, I’ve finally spotted the stone-gold Foodi MAX hiding in Amazon’s Black Friday deals. Sure, it’s not the biggest discount in the world, but the fact you can actually buy it again – and for £13 less than usual – is still a win.

(Image credit: Ninja)

We’ve already given the Foodi MAX Air Fryer a five-star review, praising its feature-packed design and the clever integrated cooking probe. Now that it comes in this colourway, it’s a seriously stylish upgrade from the standard grey… and I’m pretty close to buying it myself.