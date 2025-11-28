I built my dream kitchen with these 7 appliances – and they’re all on sale for Black Friday

Since moving into my house two years ago, I’ve worked hard to build my dream kitchen, and I’ve managed to achieve it with these seven kitchen appliances.

In the Black Friday deals , my favourite kitchen gadgets are now cheaper than ever, and if I didn’t already have them at home, I’d be buying them right now in the sales. I genuinely use these appliances every week – if not every day – and they’ve made cooking, blending, sipping and serving so much easier and more enjoyable.

In this deals round-up, I’ve rounded up my staple products in my kitchen, including my favourite bean to cup coffee machine , my handy kettle and the blender I use for on-the-go smoothies.

Sage Barista Touch Impress: was £1,199 now £997.99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Save £201.01 on the Sage Barista Touch Impress in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. In my Sage Barista Touch Impress review , I gave it five stars as I loved its design, easy controls and versatile milk settings. I use this coffee machine every single day and it has never failed me – I couldn’t recommend it more and it’s now under £1,000.

Beast Mighty 850 Plus: was £149.99 now £127.50 at beasthealth.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ My favourite blender, the Beast Mighty 850 Plus is now 15% off at Beast. I use this blender every week to make smoothies to take into the office. The blender itself is super speedy and as I said in my Beast Mighty 850 Plus review , it comes with lots of accessories so it’s easy to take smoothies, soups and other meals with you on-the-go.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Mugs: was £85 now £68 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Get 20% off the Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Mugs at John Lewis. I use these mugs everyday for my coffee, and they’re absolutely beautiful to display – I always get compliments on them. Le Creuset is one of my favourite brands and they rarely have discounts so this is well worth the treat.