KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L review: a clever, customisable and colourful kettle

In T3’s KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L review, I made many cups of tea and coffee to fully test how well it performs. After copious amounts of hot drinks, I can confidently say that the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L is a brilliant choice to introduce to your kitchen.

When it comes to rating and reviewing the best kettles , it might sound like a pretty straightforward job. But after testing out the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L, I’ve come to realise how bad the kettles I’ve used in the past have been. Flimsy lids, mucky materials and quick limescale build-up was something I overlooked as I only needed a way to boil water and didn’t care too much about anything too technical.

But after using the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L for a month now, I’ve realised how nice it is to customise the heat of the water to get the most out of my different types of hot drinks. Read on for my full KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L review.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L review: Unboxing and set-up

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L arrived in a cardboard box and minimal packaging which always wins big points for me, in terms of sustainability and recycling. After unpacking the kettle, which came with the main kettle body, base with power cord and removable limescale filter, I enjoyed the sleek and simple design and found the kettle to be extremely lightweight (even when filled with water).

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L is available in multiple bold colours that KitchenAid is well known for, but I tried out the stainless steel version as it fit in nicely with the appliances I already had in my kitchen.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L review: Design and features

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L is a generously sized kettle with a big 1.7-litre water capacity. The kettle has a stainless steel body and non-drip spout, and sits on a 360° base. The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L has dual-wall insulation that stays at the desired temperature for up to 30 minutes after it’s heated up

At the bottom of the kettle is the temperature gauge which can slide between six temperature settings, which increase by 10° increments between 50°C and 100°C. Hiding behind the handle, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L has a little see-through window to show you how much water is inside the kettle. Directly underneath the handle is the button that turns the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L on and off. The button and temperature gauge light up with a white light, and while the kettle is surprisingly quiet when in action, it makes a ding noise when it starts and stops.

The most impressive part and the main selling point of the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L is its customisable temperature. With some teas and coffees, the temperature of the water you use can positively and negatively affect how the drink will taste. Using the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L, you can make green and white teas at a lower temperature to enhance the delicate flavours, while also heating the kettle to its full temperature for strong drinks like coffee, black, herbal or rooibos tea.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L review: Performance

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L looks sleek, classy and attractive. Even when filled with water, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L has a nice weight and is easy and comfortable to hold, fill and pour. It holds a decent amount of water so you can make a large amount of teas, coffees and other hot beverages at a time.

I really enjoyed the temperature gauge as I could easily customise how hot I wanted the water to be. As I typically use the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L for instant coffee, I tend to have it at its hottest heat available but my fiance is a big fan of tea and enjoyed adjusting the kettle for the different teas he drinks. I was especially impressed by how long the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L stays hot for. For example, my fiance would use it at around 7am for his morning cup of tea and it would still feel warm to the touch when I’d come down to use it at around 8:30am.

Depending on the style and design of your kitchen, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L comes in multiple colours so it’ll look beautiful in all spaces. The stainless steel model doesn’t mark easily which I was pleasantly surprised by and I liked to see the white light pop up when I’d turn on the kettle. I found the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L very quiet when in action and loved the fun ‘ding’ noise it made when it turned on and finished boiling.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L review: Price

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L is £179 and available to buy at KitchenAid and select retailers like Amazon . You can also buy the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L as part of a breakfast set with its matching toaster. Considering the price of other kettles, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L is a little expensive but I expect it to last a while, plus it does a lot more than just boil water.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L review: Verdict

The KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L does exactly what it says on the tin but better. It boils water at whatever temperature you like and it looks good doing it! The temperature gauge is a nice touch and lets you get the best flavours and strength out of the coffees and teas you make. Is it expensive for a kettle? Yes but it’s worth it and will last you a lifetime.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle review: Alternatives to consider

The best alternative to consider is the Sage the Soft Top Pure Kettle . The design and looks are similar to the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle 1.7L with its capacity and windows, but it’s a little cheaper.