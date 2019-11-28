Best candles 2019: fragrance your home with these top scented candles

There's arguably nothing more fun than shopping for the best candles to cosy up your home at any time of year, whether you're looking to create an inviting hygge vibe or a beautifully scented space to relax in. Some of them are healthier than others, in terms of indoor pollution, so budget plays a role here.

The candle market is brimming with incredible soy candles, scented candles and luxury candles, so you're spoiled for choice when choosing the best candles for your home or to gift to a loved one or friend.

Given that we spend so much time inside our homes (especially during autumn and winter), the cost of candles (which varies from brand to brand) feels easy to justify, considering how much they boost the ambience of our homes.

Best candles: are some healthier than others?

Nowadays, it seems like everyone is jumping on the candle bandwagon, with designers and supermarkets alike creating their own offerings. But which are the best candles for you? And are some candles healthier than others?

Generally speaking, beeswax and soy-based candles are healthier than paraffin candles, as they produce less pollution inside our homes, but these can often be more expensive.

So which candles, scented and non-scented, should you consider buying? We've rounded up the best candles available right now, from the enduring classics to the limited edition newbies. Let's take a look at these beauties now...

1. Diptyque Protective Pine candle The best candle for channeling a cosy Christmas vibe

With fans including Victoria Beckham and Beyonce, Diptyque is certainly one of the big players in the world of candles. While Figuier and Baies are the clear bestsellers, we’re putting this ultra-woody Protective Pine Candle forward as a contender for your next shelfie.

New for 2019, our best candle top pick conjures up a fresh and wintery scent with notes of Siberian and Balsam pine, cedar and hints of basil and sage. Herby! The glorious green packaging, covered in little charms (dream catcher, shooting star and beetle) symbolises hope and protection.

2. Jo Malone Lime, Basil and Mandarin A classic scented candle with a long-lasting scent

Jo Malone is a real powerhouse in the world of scented candles, and is one of the most copied candle companies ever... that's how coveted these Jo Malone products are. And the Lime, Basil and Mandarin candle is a real classic.

Subtly marrying peppery basil and aromatic white thyme with zesty citrus, this one’s something of a chart-topper It's also Jo Malone’s signature fragrance, so a great place to start for Jo Malone candle newcomers. When in doubt, this candle is a foolproof option for Christmas presents and gifts at anytime of the year.

3. Anya Hindmarch Toothpaste Candle The best candle for people who love quirky scents

Fancy filling your home with the scent of laundry powder, pencil shavings, sun lotion or toothpaste? Of course you do! Then head straight to Anya Hindmarch, where fun, nostalgic and completely bonkers scents are made into highly collectible candles for the home.

The Anya Hindmarch Toothpaste scented candle is inspired by freshly brushed teeth, so expect refreshing notes of spearmint, French peppermint, Australian grapefruit ring, menthol and rhubarb. All encased in that super-cool graphic container.

4. This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle The best candle for anyone who has trouble sleeping

This Works have created a whole line of popular slumber-inducing products, from pillow sprays to essential oils. Speaking of which, this therapeutic candle is enriched with lavender and chamomile extracts, which should help to chill you right out after a stressful day.

We've used this candle religiously as part of our wind down routine before going to bed, and now whenever we smell it something triggers in our brain to say 'it's bedtime'. Try it yourself by running a luxurious bubble bath, with the soft glow of this scented stunner helping you to relax, relax, relax.

5. La Montaña First Light candle Bring the great outdoors in with this mountain-fresh candle

La Montaña may not have the lofty candlemaker status of a brand like Diptyque, but boy do their candles smell good! This young company recreates the scents of the Spanish mountains, with romantic and evocative candle names like ‘First Light’, ‘Fig Grove’ and ‘Winter Oranges’.

As the brand’s signature fragrance, First Light is a particular nostril-pleaser, blending wild mountain flora including fennel, bergamot, rosemary, mountain pepper and rockrose. It's ideal to get you through those bleak winter days when you’re fantasizing about your next sun-drenched holiday.

6. Cire Trudon Nazareth Candle A warming blend of clove and cinnamon awaits

Hey, if it’s good enough for Marie Antoinette then, frankly, it’s good enough for us. The provider of the royal court of Louis XIV, French company Cire Trudon was founded in 1643, making it the oldest wax-producing factory worldwide.

Specialising in sophisticated scents (and instantly recognisable thanks to that gold foil sticker), we can’t imagine a nicer – albeit pricey – Christmas pressie than their Nazareth candle, which packs a festive punch with hints of clove, cinnamon and orange.

7. Botanical Vine Tomato Candle This best candle for your kitchen is organic too

Made using natural cotton wicks, and housed in reusable glass containers, Daylesford Organic’s candles are hand-poured using totally natural wax – free from paraffin and GM-derived waxes.

The scents are pleasingly garden-fresh, too, and you can choose from Geranium Leaf, Lavender or this beauty, the Botanical Vine Tomato. It's a good choice for those adverse to sickly floral fragrances and who want to overpower dense cooking smells, as this candle will fill your kitchen with the heady whiff of a summer garden.

8. Scandinavisk Hygge Candle Create a cosy hygge vibe in seconds

You’re probably well-acquainted with the concept of Hygge by now, and Swedish-inspired candle brand Scandinavisk have gone as far as naming a candle after this blissful state of cosiness.

As for scent, think hints of baked strawberry cake and tea, along with rose petals and wild mint. Yep, that sounds like Hygge to us. Now, pass us a cinnamon bun and a nice warm throw...