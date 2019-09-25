Christmas gift idea: get this Bosch tool set for the DIY fan in your life – 40% off

There's a big Bosch power tools sale going on at Amazon this week so you don't need to wait for the Black Friday deals if you're after some quality tools to do a bit of DIY around the house and garden before the winter sets in.

And this set of quality tools caught our eye at T3 as it has you covered for pretty every every hole you need to drill, and screw or bolt you need to undo or tighten.

It's a 70-piece Titanium Drill and Screwdriver Set which comprises of 11 metal drill bits, 5 wood drill bits, 6 masonry drill bits, 3 spade bits, 34 screwdriver bits, 7 nut setters with one adapter, 1 magnetic holder, 1 diameter gauge and 1 roller meter. And it all fits neatly into the molded carry case in Bosch green, so everyone can see at glance that you are serious about DIY.

At just £18.99, down from an RRP of £31.55, this Titanium Drill and Screwdriver Set is an absolute bargain and you owe it to yourself to get one if you've been struggling with a random selection of cheap drill bits and screwdriver heads from the local DIY store.

We think this would also make a great Christmas gift for anyone who has just moved into their first house – they'll thank you when they're hanging pictures and putting their new flatpack furniture together. For the ultimate Christmas gift, get them a drill to go with the set – there are a few in the Bosch Hero Deals sale to choose from.