5 last-minute gift vouchers that you still have time to buy (even on Christmas Eve)

We're hoping you'll already know this, but it’s finally Christmas Eve! Whilst most of us are settling into our holiday destinations and tucking the best gifts under the tree, some last-minute shoppers are braving the stores in a panicked rush. Don’t worry – there’s no judgment here – we’ve all been there at least once.

However, if you’d rather stay cozy on the sofa or simply don’t have time to head out, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find five perfect gifts that you can purchase effortlessly from home, and they’ll be ready to delight your loved ones on the big day itself.

Keep reading to discover the five best last-minute gift vouchers – we won't tell if you don't.

1. Virgin Experience Day

If you’re stuck for gift ideas but still want to treat your loved one to something special, a Virgin Experience Day voucher is the perfect solution. It offers access to a wide range of experiences – from relaxing spa days to thrilling hot air balloon rides – giving them the chance to create unforgettable memories.

Even better, all vouchers are 20% off today, so don’t miss the opportunity to grab a great deal before the discount ends.

2. Calcot & Spa

If your loved one is passionate about relaxation, why not treat them to a gift voucher from one of the finest spas in the country? Calcot & Spa, nestled near Tetbury in Gloucestershire, boasts elegant rooms, an exceptional spa and exquisite dining – all surrounded by 220 acres of beautifully rewilded Cotswolds countryside.

This luxurious getaway offers a variety of delightful gift vouchers, ranging from afternoon tea to an entire weekend bed & breakfast break.

3. National Trust membership

Whilst it’s more of a membership than a traditional gift card, a National Trust membership is a thoughtful present for anyone who loves exploring the outdoors and delving into rich history. It grants access to over 500 unique sites across the UK, from historic houses to rugged coastlines and breathtaking countryside. What’s more, your gift supports the National Trust’s vital work in preserving these special places, ensuring they can be enjoyed by future generations.

All you have to do is purchase a gift membership, download the printable Christmas cards from your confirmation email, choose your favourite design and print for the big day.

4. Airbnb

Shopping for someone who’s always on the move? An Airbnb gift card is the perfect choice. It’s a thoughtful and flexible present, and since many people don’t realise, Airbnb offers gift cards, it’ll likely be a pleasant surprise as well.

You can purchase it online, and it’ll arrive within minutes via text or email. Best of all, it never expires, so they can use it whenever they’re ready for their next adventure.

5. T3 magazine subscription

Alright, this one’s slipped through, but hear us out! If you’ve found yourself on our site and enjoy the content we create, why not consider whether your loved one might enjoy it too? A subscription is an affordable way to keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and guides – delivered straight to them.

Don’t worry if it’s not a perfect fit – subscriptions can be canceled within 14 days of purchase, so you’re covered if it doesn’t land quite right.

