T3's best outdoor Christmas decorations: projectors, inflatables, and smart displays

Outdoor Christmas decorations have become an essential part of holiday traditions, transforming homes and neighborhoods into dazzling displays of festive cheer.

Whether you’re looking to wow your neighbors, create a magical experience for your family, or simply spread holiday joy, the right decorations can make all the difference.

Today, we're looking at three categories of outdoor decorations: projectors, inflatables, and smart displays, each of which offers unique ways to elevate your holiday décor this holiday season.

Projectors provide stunning light shows with minimal setup, covering large areas with festive patterns or atmospheric effects, while inflatables deliver big, eye-catching designs that instantly grab attention, from classic Santa figures to whimsical characters like The Grinch.

Smart displays bring cutting-edge technology to your decorations, allowing for customisable light shows and seamless integration with smart home systems. Whether you prefer high-tech elegance or playful holiday charm, we'll help you choose the best products to create a winter wonderland in your outdoor spaces.

The best projectors for Christmas

(Image credit: Epson)

Projectors are a fantastic way to transform your outdoor space into a festive wonderland with minimal effort, covering large areas with dazzling light shows, creating everything from falling snowflakes to colourful holiday patterns.

One standout option is the Yinuo Mirror Christmas Projector, which offers dual projection capabilities. and combines festive patterns like snowflakes with an ocean wave effect for a dynamic, layered display. It's weatherproof, making it suitable for outdoor use even in wintry conditions, and comes with a remote control for adjusting brightness and patterns.

For a more traditional option, the Star Shower Motion Laser Light is a reliable pick, projecting moving red and green lights across your home’s exterior, offering a classic holiday look with minimal setup.

When selecting a projector, be sure to consider features like brightness, coverage area, and weather resistance to ensure it meets your needs. Done right, these devices are a quick and effective way to bring the magic of Christmas to your outdoor space.

The best inflatables for Christmas

(Image credit: Pixabay)

Next up, inflatables are a bold and cheerful way to make your outdoor Christmas decorations stand out. These larger-than-life figures bring a sense of fun and whimsy, whether you opt for a traditional Santa Claus, a playful snowman, or even a character like The Grinch.

A great example is the GOOSH Santa on a Sleigh, which features Santa and his reindeer in a colorful, oversized design. This inflatable comes with built-in LED lights and also includes stakes and tethers for secure installation for outside use.

Another standout is the Gemmy Airblown Grinch, a must-have for fans of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with its vibrant colours and iconic design that are sure to delight children and adults alike.

For a more family-friendly option, the Holiday Time Snowman Family inflatable is a charming choice. Its design features a group of snowmen holding hands, with integrated lighting to illuminate their smiling faces. When choosing inflatables, look for features like durable materials, strong anchoring systems, and energy-efficient lighting to ensure they withstand the elements.

The best smart displays for Christmas

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

Finally, smart displays are the cutting-edge choice for outdoor Christmas decorations, combining advanced tech with stunning visual effects. These systems allow for highly customizable light shows, app control, and integration with smart home ecosystems.

One of the top options in this category is the Twinkly Smart Light Strings, which offer unrivaled customization. Using the Twinkly app, you can map out your light setup and create intricate patterns or animations, and the lights are compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Another excellent pick is the Philips Hue Outdoor Lights, which can sync with music for an immersive holiday experience. With vibrant colors and smart home integration, they’re perfect for adding a high-tech flair to your decorations.

For a durable and versatile option, consider the Enbrighten Seasons Color-Changing Lights, which are weatherproof and designed for year-round use, featuring multiple holiday presets, including Christmas themes. They’re simple to install and controlled via a remote, making them a practical choice for those new to smart displays.

When investing in smart displays, ensure compatibility with your existing smart home setup and consider the range of features, from color options to scheduling capabilities.