3 alternative Christmas movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+

Ever since it was scientifically proven that Die Hard is the greatest Christmas film ever made, studios have pushed to take that elusive second-place slot in our seasonal viewing.

Here are three great examples of films available on some of the best streaming services that move away from the traditional but still hold strong and are seen by many as the best.

12 Hour Livestream: Harry Potter Christmas Compilation - YouTube Watch On

The Harry Potter collection (Netflix)

Wizards, dragons, romance, murder and the existential dread of our school years might not seem very festive but there is simply no doubt that the Harry Potter series of films are modern day Christmas classics.

There are sections set at Xmas time, there is snow, the giving of gifts and every year since 2011 the networks have bombarded us with the films being used as a weekly run up to the big day.

And we are absolutely fine with this.

They are great films, have real heart, warmth and do have a place in the cultural narrative of Christmas these days – as proven by a recent 12-hour livestream online of all the festive bits from all the films (which you can watch above).

We see them lined up and instantly we know its holiday season, such is their appeal and impact. Nothing says Christmas like a grown man with no nose chasing children around a school.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS | Official Trailer (1993) 4K - YouTube Watch On

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney+)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Disney film that was pretty much abandoned and discarded by the House of Mouse for decades, but it's more recently become a true family fave. Maybe there's something to thank the emo movement for after all.

Tim Burton’s 1993 stop motion classic is as alternative as can be, while still remaining an absolute banger of a Christmas film.

Its central theme of acceptance and love is perfect for the festive season. While the soundtrack is as iconic as they come. It's absolutely an upgrade on Last Christmas by Wham, anyhow.

SCROOGED | Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Scrooged (Amazon Prime Video)

A modern day (well, 80s) interpretation of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol, Scrooged stars the biggest alternative comedy legend of the day – Bill Murray. It also features a raft of special effects and a script sharper than was really necessary, proving that Christmas and comedy are great bed fellows.

Murray steals the show, of course. He plays Frank Cross, a Christmas-hating, aggressive, anti-hero TV executive who finds himself in an existential and ghostly crisis when visited by the ghosts of present, past and future, And, as is traditional, he's forced to face up to his own failings and choices.

Add to this stand-out performances from Carol Kane and Bobcat Golthwait and you have one of the best Xmas movies ever.