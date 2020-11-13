Best Nikon Z50 deals for Black Friday

If you’re looking to move away from a DSLR, then Nikon’s mirrorless Z50 could be the perfect camera for you.

A well-designed and good-sized camera, the Z50 represents strong value for money among a crowded market. It uses what Nikon calls the DX-format, but what the rest of the industry refers to as APS-C, which sits below pricier full-frame cameras, while being more compact and better suited to travel photography where convenience is key.

The Nikon Z50 uses the same Z-mount lenses as the company’s Z6 and Z7, so there’s a wide range of lenses ready to be fitted to the camera. You can also fit F-mount DSLR lenses by using an adapter.

The Z50 has an image resolution of 20.9-megapixels and features a 0.39-inch electronic viewfinder, plus a 3.2-inch TFT LCD tilting touch screen for viewing your snaps and navigating through the Nikon user interface.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Ultra HD (4K) video recording at 30 frames per second is possible across the full width of the sensor (instead of being cropped), thanks to the camera’s powerful Expeed 6 processor, as also used by the Nikon Z6 and Z7. The camera can also create 4K time-lapse sequences in-camera, and there are slow-motion shooting modes when the resolution is lowered to 1080p Full HD.

The Z50 also shares the same hybrid autofocusing system as the Z6, which means a 209 points covering 90-percent of the frame. The autofocus system has pre-set modes like Eye Detection for perfecting your portraits and Animal Detection for snapping the perfect photo of your pet.

The Nikon Z50 can shoot continuously at up to 11 photos per second, but you’ll want to go easy with your trigger finger as the battery is only good for around 300 snaps per charge. ISO sensitivity can be adjusted from 100 to 51,200.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth mean the Z50 can be connected to the Nikon SnapBridge app, making it easy to transfer images and footage directly to your smartphone, and control the camera remotely.

Available as a body-only, the Nikon Z50 is also sold with kits that include 16-55mm and 50-250mm lenses.

