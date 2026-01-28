DJI’s Osmo 360 Adventure Combo is reduced by over 30% on Amazon right now

DJI isn't one for handing out big discounts on its newer cameras, so when I spotted the Osmo 360 Adventure Combo slashed in price on Amazon, I thought I better write about it - especially when the RRP sits at well over £500.

The deal sees the nifty action cam discounted down to an impressive £369.99 - that's over 30% off the £540 RRP. That's not only a chunky price drop for DJI, but one that doesn't come around all that often.

Save 31% (£170) DJI DJI Osmo 360 (Adventure Combo): was £539.99 now £369.99 at Amazon DJI’s 360 camera pairs 1-inch 360-degree imaging with native 8K capture, 120MP photos and a wide single-lens mode for standard action footage. This bundle includes the Osmo 360 plus three batteries and the battery case, which makes a big difference if you’re using it on trips or longer shooting days.

What makes this deal even more alluring is that it isn’t just the camera with a token accessory thrown in. The Adventure Combo is an actually really useful bundle. It includes three batteries, a multifunction battery case, and the 1.2m Invisible Selfie Stick, which - love it or hate it - is still the easiest way to get those third-person, follow-cam style shots without needing someone filming you.

Why buy a DJI Osmo 360?

If you've never used or seen DJI's Osmo 360 before - the cam's main selling point is that it shoots in 360, obviously, but it’s the specs underneath that make it stand out versus older-style action cams. DJI says it uses 1-inch 360-degree imaging and can capture 8K/30fps 360 video, plus 120MP photos if you want stills you can crop into later.

If you don’t want the full 360 look all the time, it also has a single-lens mode with a wide 170° view, and can shoot 4K at up to 120fps, which is handy if you’re doing fast stuff like skiing or biking and want smoother slow-mo clips.

Battery might be the unglamorous bit, but it’s why this deal should be taken more seriously than a standard body-only price cut. DJI claims up to 190 minutes of recording, but even if you don’t hit that in the real world, having three batteries ready to go is the difference between using it all day and having to ration clips because you're worried the juice will run out any minute.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the Osmo 360 to come down to something more reasonable, this might be the best time to pounce. These deals don't stick around for long, and this is one of the better prices I’ve seen for the bigger battery bundle in a while.