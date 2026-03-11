This quirky compact camera piques my interest every time I see it – and it's even cheaper in the Amazon Spring Sale

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's no secret that compact cameras are all the rage right now. From the really dinky keychain cameras to top-tier shot-snappers like the Fujifilm X100VI, there's something small for every photographer to enjoy.
One unusual camera in this space is the OM System TG-7. It's designed as a rugged camera, built for trying environments and harsh conditions – and right now, it's just £334.99 at Amazon.
Save 15% on the price of this camera, which might be an odd pick for the best compact camera out there!
But don't let those rugged credentials do any level of disservice to this camera. It might be made to take being trodden on, dropped and submerged in water, but it's also packing a spec sheet which can stand up to some of the best cameras out there.
The design includes a zoom lens, with and equivalent focal length range of 25-100mm. That's more than enough for the majority of your day-to-day shooting – everything from wide angles to mild telephotos.
The lens also sports an impressive f/2 maximum aperture. That's great for letting in loads of light, whether you choose to use that for background separation or night photography.
Videographers aren't let down, either. The camera is capable of shooting 4k video, or up to 120fps in 1080p, which is just mind-boggling for a camera of this size and price.
It's a fairly capable macro camera, too, with subjects in focus from just 1cm away from the front element. Even if you never plan to take it underwater, hiking or onto a construction site, that's a spec sheet which is tough to beat at this price.
That's what I really love about it. As a compact, everyday carry camera, this model is just fantastic, with killer specs and a neat form factor.
Would the rugged functionality be wasted on me? Almost certainly. But that doesn't detract from how good it is as a nifty little 'just in case' camera for snapshots and memory making.
