DJI's ultra-popular affordable 4k drone has never been this cheap – DJI Mini 4K is selling for £100 less on Amazon right now

While many people don't know (or care) about Amazon's Spring Deal Days Sale, drone pilots should certainly pay attention. The Mini 3 Fly More Combo is down to its lowest ever price, and so is admittedly – and somewhat confusingly – the most popular DJI beginner drone, the Mini 4K.

Shop all DJI deals in Amazon's Spring Deal Days Sale

This compact drone is proof that you don’t need to spend a small fortune to get a taste of aerial photography. As the brand's entry-level model, it weighs under 249g, which keeps it in the lightest regulatory category in many countries, including the UK.

Save £100 DJI Mini 4K Camera Drone Combo: was £329 now £229 at Amazon DJI’s Mini 4K is a compact, beginner-friendly drone that weighs under 249g but still shoots stabilised 4K video on a three-axis gimbal. With up to 31 minutes of flight time (62 with two batteries), QuickShots cinematic modes and reliable long-range transmission, it’s an easy entry point into aerial photography. Now dirt cheap, too!

The dinky drone records 4K video at up to 30fps using a 1/2.3-inch sensor, while a three-axis mechanical gimbal keeps footage smooth when the wind inevitably tries to ruin your videos.

It can also shoot RAW photos, offers 4× digital zoom, and includes DJI’s QuickShots modes, enabling the drone to perform flying manoeuvres without any user input.

Each battery (there are two in the bundle) delivers up to 31 minutes in the air, which is long enough to explore your surroundings without immediately scrambling for a charger.

DJI’s O2 video transmission system keeps the connection stable and can reach distances of up to 10km in ideal conditions.

DJI has also packed in a handful of pilot-friendly helpers, including one-tap take-off, automatic Return-to-Home and steady hovering, all of which make flying less intimidating, while panorama modes help capture sweeping aerial shots with minimal effort.