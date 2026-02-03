DJI’s best beginner drone is back at its lowest ever price on Amazon

DJI is planning to replace, admittedly, its most popular beginner drone soon, which might be why Amazon is trying to clear its stock of the Mini 4K. The Fly More Combo, which includes two batteries, a controller and a carry case, has fallen back down to Black Friday-level prices.

Amazon lists the Mini 4K as its #1 Best Seller in Remote & App-Controlled Drones, which speaks volumes about how popular this sub-249g drone is. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Mini 4K Fly More Combo offers over an hour of combined flight time, 4K video at 30pfs, and a 3-axis gimbal for extra-smooth footage.

DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo with two batteries, the controller and a carry case, giving extended flight time, easy gear transport and more shooting flexibility in one tidy pack perfect for travel and extended aerial adventures.

The Mini 4K packs a powerful camera and solid flight performance into a portable frame that weighs under 249 g, meaning it falls below registration limits.

It’s built around a 12 MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that records 4K video at up to 30 fps, 2.7K at up to 60 fps, and 1080p at up to 60 fps, giving crisp, high-resolution footage for landscapes, travel clips, and everyday moments.

Stills can be captured at up to 12 MP, and the camera is stabilised with a 3-axis gimbal for smooth, shake-free shots.

Flight-wise, the compact drone offers a maximum flight time of about 31 minutes on a single charge, letting you stay airborne for plenty of aerial coverage on a single battery, and supports a long-range DJI O2 video transmission of up to 10 km.

It handles winds up to around 38 km/h (Level 5) and can reach roughly 57 km/h, making it stable and responsive in varied conditions.

User-friendly features include easy one-tap takeoff/landing, GPS-enabled hovering, intelligent shooting modes such as QuickShots and panoramas, and a Return-to-Home function for safe flying, all accessible via the DJI Fly app.