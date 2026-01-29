DJI’s UK Winter Sale is now live, with up to 25% off drones, action cams and gimbals

Just when you thought you'd recovered from Christmas and finally crawled your way through that painfully long January stretch to pay day, DJI has gone and kicked off a fresh Winter Sale on its UK store - with a handful of discounts that’ll actually make you stop scrolling.
There's up to 25% off, with DJI also pushing “limited-time deal” messaging across the promo page, plus the promise of extra gifts depending on what you buy.
So, if you’ve been waiting for an excuse to upgrade your content kit, or you’ve had a drone sat in your bookmarks for months, this is one of the better straight-from-DJI sales I’ve seen in a while.
The biggest discount hits DJI’s Osmo 360 Adventure Combo, but there are also reductions on a couple of phone gimbals, a creator microphone bundle, and a Mini drone that’s still one of the easiest ways to get proper aerial footage without going full cine-nerd.
The Osmo 360 features dual 1-inch HDR sensors, which is a huge leap in image quality for a 360° camera, delivering superb detail, dynamic range, and low-light performance. Now 25% off for the Adventure Combo bundle, which includes the cam itself plus three batteries and the battery case. These extras can really make a big difference if you’re using it on trips or longer shooting days.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro packs pro-level imaging into a sub-250 g frame. It shoots 4K HDR video at 60fps and 48MP stills, offers 34 minutes of flight time, and features omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Lightweight, safe, and powerful, it’s now £70 off at DJI!
If you mostly shoot on your phone, DJI’s Winter Sale is also trying to tempt you with stabilisers.
The Osmo Mobile kits are basically designed to make handheld footage look less shaky and more like a smooth tracking shot, with built-in subject tracking and quick controls that are useful if you film people, pets, travel days or gym stuff.
This is the cheaper way into DJI’s phone-gimbal world right now, with DJI positioning it as a simple, “always ready” stabiliser for quick cinematic clips, with extra smart tracking features handled via its module. And now £20 off!
DJI’s listing leans hard on tracking and more dramatic movement shots, including a 360° horizontal spin and easier low-angle filming. This bundle is now £115 down from £135.
The Winter Sale isn’t exactly a bargain-fest, but it does include a few solid, sensible discounts on DJI gear that people actually buy.
If you want the best value, I'd say start with the Osmo 360 Adventure Combo and work backwards from there.
