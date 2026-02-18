Very has an offer on DJI's most popular beginner 4K drone – and it comes with extra batteries

It always baffled me why people prefer DJI's Mini 4K over other $k drones from the brand, such as the Neo or the Flip, since all three can shoot 4K video, yet the latter two are always cheaper than the Mini 4K. Nevertheless, the Mini 4K gets most of the attention, and now, it's also cheaper at Very!

Admittedly, you won't be able to save loads, but any money off what's already a pretty affordable drone is a good deal in my eyes. The Fly More Combo includes the drone and controller, a carry bag, an extra battery, and a parallel charger that lets you recharge both batteries simultaneously.

Save £22.16 DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo: was £399 now £376.84 at very.co.uk A rugged DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo with two batteries, the controller and a carry case, giving extended flight time, easy gear transport and more shooting flexibility in one tidy pack perfect for travel and extended aerial adventures.

The site also mentions a 10% off discount with a code, but I couldn't figure out what this code might be, so I'm going with what the page currently says: £22.16 off. If you find the code, that could potentially knock another £40 off the asking price.

In case you didn't know, the Mini 4K has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that records 4K video at up to 30 fps, 2.7K at up to 60 fps, and 1080p at up to 60 fps.

Stills can be captured at up to 12 MP, and the camera is stabilised with a 3-axis gimbal for smooth, shake-free shots.

The drone offers a up to 31 minutes of flight time on a single charge, and supports a long-range DJI O2 video transmission of up to 10 km.

It handles winds up to around 38 km/h (Level 5) and can reach roughly 57 km/h – impressive for such a compact flying machine.